And… We have a primary

It’s official. As of Tuesday evening, five people had filed paperwork to run for city council.

As five is more than double the number of opening seats (two seats opening in January so anything more than four candidates is double), there will be a primary election on June 11.

The council seats opening up are those currently held by Councilmember and mayor pro tempore Sherri Jorgensen as well as the seat currently held by Matt Fox.

The filing period does not close until 5 p.m. on March 14 and additional candidates may file to enter the race up until that time.

On June 11, voters will choose from the available candidates and the top four vote-getters will move on to the general election in November.

Actually, things start before that. Nevada has an early voting period that generally runs for about two weeks.

For the primary, early voting begins May 25 and runs through June 7 with Election Day for those who did not vote early or by mail on June 11. For the general election, early voting begins Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 1 with Election Day on Nov. 5.

In addition to city council seats, voters in the June primary will decide on candidates for both state and federal legislative offices as well as voting for a new justice of the peace for Boulder Township. (This is a county position. For more info, see the related story on this page.)

The candidates who have filed thus far are:

■ Current Councilmember Sherri Jorgensen

■ Volunteer and Clark County Marriage Officiant Susan Reams

■ Musician and songwriter Tyler Barton

■ Retired grocery manager Tom Tyler

■ Retired Air Force veteran Denise Ashurst

Ashurst ran for state Assembly in 2022 as a Republican and Tyler ran for council in 2021. Reams and Barton appear to be political newcomers.

Fox has not yet filed papers to run for re-election, but has until March 14 to do so.

NOTE: The print version of this story listed Ashurst as a pastor which is incorrect. The word was chosen due to Ashurst listing herself as the owner of a Christian organization focused on sexual purity called Pride in Purity Ministries International.