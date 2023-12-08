50°F
News

Airport tapped for federal infrastructure funding

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
December 8, 2023 - 9:38 am
 

It was announced last week by the office of U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen that part of $60.9 million allocated for Nevada airports would make its way to Boulder City.

Authorized as part of the federal infrastructure law passed in 2021, the Airport Infrastructure Grant Program will be the source of nearly $1.9 million in funding for the municipal airport.

“Nevada’s airports serve as gateways to our communities and our many world-class tourist destinations, boosting our travel and tourism economy,” said Rosen. “I was proud to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to secure this much-needed funding for Nevada’s airports and help support our economy and jobs.”

While the vast majority of the funding —$46 million —is going to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Boulder City is getting more funding than any other airport in the state with the exception of almost $7 million slated to go to the Reno/Tahoe International Airport.

The Henderson Executive Airport and the North Las Vegas Airport each got $851,000 and 25 other airports in Nevada are getting grants of between $113,000 and $294,000 each.

According to city staff, the Airport Infrastructure Grant Program is a part of the BILS (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) funding allocation and not entitlement funding for the Airport Improvement Program Grants.

“The $1.9 million is the BILS funding allocation for the Airport Infrastructure Grant Program, which is a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder. “This funding will go toward eligible airport capital improvement projects, like the design and construction of the tower. We appreciate the support we receive from Senator Jacky Rosen and federal lawmakers.”

The Boulder City Municipal Airport is FAA-chartered and, as such, receives much of its funding for federal sources. While that is a stable source of funding and means that the facility does not have to be paid for by general city funds, it also has limitations.

As pointedly referenced from the dais by multiple members of the city council in the wake of public controversy surrounding the amount charged for leasing hangar space, any funds the city takes in from airport operations go into an enterprise fund, which can only be used for airport operations and expenses.

Most of the FAA funding comes with a requirement that the airport itself (i.e., the city) come up with 10% in matching funds, those funds come out of the enterprise fund.

By definition, an enterprise fund is limited to funding the enterprise from which the revenue comes. The city can’t transfer airport revenue to the general fund. Doing so would cut it off from FAA funding.

With a very similar name but a different funding source, the city has also included about $1.2 million from the Airport Improvement Grant Program in its plan for Fiscal year 2024 capital project spending to fund the design of a control tower.

This tranche of FAA funding is part of the stream that comes in annually and is referred to as entitlement spending.

According to city staff, the airport gets between $1.7 and $1.9 million annually from that source, which is also set aside for large projects such as the proposed tower as well as runway construction and improvement.

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

THE LATEST
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual Santa's Electric Light Parade drew what's th ...
Light parade draws thousands
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Similar to the Fourth of July parade, the annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade is pure holiday Americana, and last Saturday’s parade through downtown Boulder City was no exception as 105 entries filled the streets, making it one of the biggest ever.

bcr default image
Incident leads to brief lockdown for two schools
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Both of the elementary schools in Boulder City were placed on a brief hard lockdown Nov. 30 after police received reports of a 40-year-old male subject making threats to kill the person who made the report in an apartment complex nearby.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During filming of the movie outside the Boulder City Post Office, ...
Christmas parade part of upcoming TV movie
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those who enjoyed Santa’s Electric Light Parade Saturday may be surprised to know that there’s a very good chance they may end up in a movie.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review After 46 years with the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Departm ...
Hall ready to hang up his sneakers
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In 1977, “Star Wars” opened in theaters, the first Apple II computers hit store shelves, Elvis Presley died, the New York Yankees won the World Series, and Roger Hall was hired by the city of Boulder City.

bcr default image
Police and fire depts request $1.5 million in capital funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council heard a presentation at their last meeting on both general capital improvement spending for Fiscal Year 2025 as well as an update on the five-year plan for project spending.

bcr default image
Volunteers sought for city commissions
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the final minutes of the final City Council meeting for November, Councilmember Steve Walton made a point to point out that there were several openings on city commissions and committees and that the deadline to apply to fill those positions was approaching.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Friday night, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce agai ...
O Christmas Tree
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Photo courtesy of Norma Vally You'll need a drill and a glue gun to create a yule log.
A burning Christmas question
By Norma Vally

The Yule log—is it firewood, a cake, a TV show? Indeed, Yule log seems to mean many things, but what is it, exactly?

bcr default image
Feeling festive at BCHS
By MeganUszynski BCHS Senior Class Historian

As we come to the end of the first semester, BCHS is getting festive.