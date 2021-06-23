78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Air traffic control tower plans move forward

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 23, 2021 - 3:04 pm
 
Boulder City Outgoing Councilwomen Tracy Folda, left, and Judy Hoskins, right, were recognized ...
Boulder City Outgoing Councilwomen Tracy Folda, left, and Judy Hoskins, right, were recognized by Mayor Kiernan McManus for their service on council at their last regular meeting Tuesday, June 22. Hoskins ran in the recent municipal election but did not make it past the primary, and Folda did not run as she is moving out of state.

The city is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Municipal Airport, and initial work for it could be done by the end of the year.

At its meeting Tuesday, June 22, City Council approved three resolutions for the project with a 4-1 vote for each.

Mayor Kiernan McManus gave the dissenting votes and said he believed there are better ways to improve airport safety than installing a tower.

“I believe this continues to be the wrong solution for the Boulder City Municipal Airport. … I’m also extremely concerned about the direction the airport takes with the regard to Boulder City as a community,” he said.

In April 2018, the airport was approved to participate in the Federal Aviation Administration’s control tower program, meaning it could install an air traffic control tower. One was also included in the airport’s master plan update approved by council in 2018.

The approved resolutions allow Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. to do a site study and environmental assessment for the tower. A site evaluation, selection review and a safety risk management review for four potential sites of the tower will be completed.

Councilwoman Tracy Folda asked how the contractor was going to decide on the location of the tower at the airport.

Airport Manager Marissa Adou said they and the FAA would be researching four possibilities from a preliminary study. They would also research other locations should none of those be feasible.

The environmental assessment will include a study of the air quality, biological resources, climate, hazardous materials, land use, natural resources, energy supply, noise and compatible land use, socioeconomics and water resources as well as the historical, architectural and cultural resources at the airport.

“What is the time length we’re looking for … for the research being done?” asked Councilman James Howard Adams.

Adou said they anticipate them being done by the end of the year.

Councilwomen Claudia Bridges and Judy Hoskins agreed with moving forward.

“I am for the control tower,” Hoskins said. “I have been for the control tower and I will continue to be for the control tower.”

“I have been a supporter of this idea since it was originally presented. … I continue my positive perspective on the … building of this air traffic control tower,” added Bridges.

According to the contract, a public workshop will be held when a draft environmental assessment report has been completed.

The studies will cost $384,180. The third resolution allowed the city to accept a grant from the FAA for $360,168.76 of the study. The remaining amount, $24,011.24, will come from the airport fund.

During public comment, Airport Advisory Committee Chairman Matt Ragan said he thought installing a tower should be discussed by airport users.

“As someone who has been in the aviation industry my whole life … what I find troubling about the decision making is that it has never been presented to the users of the airport,” he said.

In December 2020, then Airport Manager Willy Williamson said the airport had “well over 100,000” airport operations annually. He said in his first four months on the job he had seen five near mid-air collisions between aircraft and a control tower would help prevent them.

The estimate for the proposed tower is $700,000, which would be spent in fiscal year 2022, according to the draft capital improvement plan. The Federal Aviation Administration would provide $656,250 and the city would be responsible for $43,750.

Tuesday was also the last meeting for Hoskins and Folda as members. McManus recognized them for their service.

“Both of these individuals, I believe, have the highest integrity and certainly their service on this council has been dedicated to one and only one thing, and that’s what they believe is best for Boulder City,” he said.

Bridges and Adams also thanked them for their service.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylour Tedder
New city manager starts Aug. 9
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new city manager starts work Aug. 9.

Seth Woodbury Recent Boulder City High School graduate Seth Woodbury paints a mural at the driv ...
Business Beat: Mural painted by BCHS grad highlights drive-thru
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A recent Boulder City High School graduate spent his last few days of free time before leaving for school creating a mural for local business, Soda at the Nest.

Election results unchanges as additional ballots counted
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mathew Fox continues to lead the race for a seat on City Council, and two ballot questions to help provide funding for a new municipal pool appear to have passed.

No charges filed yet in fatal shooting
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Charges have yet to be filed in the fatal Memorial Day shooting in Boulder City.

To Your Health: Men need to be proactive about their health
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

According to a survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, 40 percent of men only go to the doctor when they have a serious health issue; and 57 percent prefer to keep their health concerns to themselves and are not apt to share or discuss their health concerns with anyone, not even their spouses or significant other, or even their physician.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox, right, meets with supporters during a c ...
Fox leads council race; pool questions headed for passage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mathew Fox appears to have been elected to City Council, while voters approved two options to help provide funding for a new municipal pool.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, left, and U.S. Secretary of Ener ...
Energy secretary touts clean energy on tour of solar fields
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

United States Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised the renewable energy work in Boulder City during a recent visit to the Townsite Solar project in the Eldorado Valley.

Art Manteris of Boulder City, at the newly renovated race and sportsbook at Boulder Station in ...
Hometown Heroes: Manteris finds retirement a sure bet
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When it comes to placing bets, Art Manteris is a pro. His decades of experience as a sports bookie told him the odds were in his favor to retire.