Abused puppy on the mend

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City After nearly $10,000 worth of medical treatment and surgeries, which was paid for by donations, Seven is on the mend. The Boulder City Police Department is seeking those responsible for his abuse.
Photo courtesy City of Boulder City This 10-week-old puppy was found by a passer-by after it had been severely beaten and left for dead. Thanks to generous donations, the puppy’s operation expenses were paid and Seven is on the road to recovery. The BCPD is still investigating the case.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 29, 2024 - 5:10 pm
 

The felony animal cruelty investigation by the Boulder City Police Department continues regarding a 10-week-old puppy that was brutally beaten and maimed earlier this month.

On Aug. 19, Boulder City Animal Control responded to a local resident who stated they found an abandoned injured puppy in an alleyway.

The puppy was immediately transported to the Boulder City Animal Hospital and treated for a dislocated jaw, eye and facial damage, and missing teeth. Veterinarians determined that the puppy’s injuries were consistent with human animal abuse, a city press release stated.

To date, more than $10,000 has been raised through donations, which will cover the costs of the puppy’s surgeries.

Over the course of the next two days after being found, the puppy had undergone two surgical procedures. One of the puppy’s eyes was so damaged, it had to be removed.

“The Boulder City Police Department takes all cases relating to animal abuse extremely seriously,” Detective Sgt. Tiffany Driscoll said in that same release. “The level of abuse this puppy received at the hands of a human is shocking to the conscience. We hope someone will come forward with any information regarding the puppy’s caretakers, origins, or anything which could lead to an arrest and prosecution in this case.”

According to the police department, the person(s) responsible for this crime could face a Class D felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of one to four years and up to a $5,000 fine.

The puppy, a male rottweiler mix nicknamed Seven by Animal Control employees, is still currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

“Your help has made it possible to save this puppy’s life and we thank you,” Boulder City Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt said. “Please know that you have restored our faith that decent, loving humans far outnumber those who inflict harm on innocent animals.

“Thankfully, now, Seven is in great hands and is expected to make a full recovery. We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support from our Boulder City community and residents in Southern Nevada who have provided numerous donations and offers to aid in the care of Seven during his long recovery.”

The city reported that Inabnitt has had “several serious” potential adopters step forward wishing to adopt Seven, once he’s medically clearedersons with information relating to this case are urged to contact Boulder City Police Det. Brett Wibrew at bwibrew@bcnv.org.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review