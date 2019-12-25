46°F
2019 in Pictures

By Boulder City Review
December 25, 2019 - 3:06 pm
 

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Marcia Harhay, wife of Councilman Warren Harhay, presented him with a belated birthday cake during the Feb. 12 City Council meeting after City Manager Al Noyola made a practice of recognizing council members on their birthdays and had mistakenly thought Harhay’s was in March. Harhay’s birthday was in August.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

On March 24, Anheuser-Busch brought eight Clydesdales and a dalmatian to Boulder City to thank the community for its support. Hundreds came out to see them in the parking lot in front of Medolac.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School sophomore Scott Bahde broke a 2-2, second-inning tie when he slid into home plate against Bonanza on April 8, and the Eagles went on to win 12-2.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

At the 2019 Grad Walk on May 20, Boulder City High School senior Morgan McKay greets someone in the crowd.

More top photos of 2019 Pages 6-7

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The sky above Lake Mead was a colorful palette June 29 when the setting sun reflected off clouds.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

On July 22, the Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars won the state Little League championship, and members, from leff, Jack Clary, Jeremy Spencer and Caleb Brown, show off their jerseys that depict the history of Boulder City and Hoover Dam.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

A new sign for the Boulder City Co. Store, 525 Avenue B., was installed in August by a worker with High Impact Signs. Owner Tara Bertoli said the sign is a replica of the original one that was at the store when Six Cos. operated it in the 1930s for the Hoover Dam workers.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

At an ice cream social at the Senior Center of Boulder City on Sept. 13, Shannon Chavez put some whipped cream on Joe Rowe’s dish of ice cream.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

In September, the Boulder City Police Department’s newly expanded mounted unit, officers Scott Pastore, left, on Odie, and Guy Liedkie, on Buck, started patrolling downtown Boulder City on a regular basis.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Fred Wagar, deputy director of Nevada Department of Veterans, led the honorable transfer to the final resting place for 17 unclaimed veterans at a special service at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Nov. 19.

By Boulder City Review

