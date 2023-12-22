$20 million investment slated for Las Vegas Wash

The Southern Nevada Water Authority will receive $20 million in federal funds to create a wetland and other habitat within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

(Courtesy photo) Congresswoman Susie Lee, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton and staff tour a bridge over part of the Las Vegas Wash.

Federal officials say that the project will improve water quality and help protect the spawning area for the endangered razorback sucker in Las Vegas Bay. The wash is a crucial link in the Las Vegas Valley watershed, running through large portions of the valley before becoming the area known as Lake Las Vegas and emptying into Lake Mead north of Boulder City, channeling more than 200 million gallons of runoff, treated effluent and shallow groundwater to Lake Mead.

Today, Congresswoman Susie Lee (NV-03) welcomed Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton to the region to announce the project, saying it plays a critical role in helping Southern Nevada combat drought by returning water to Lake Mead efficiently and effectively.

The funding is part of the $1 trillion infrastructure law passed in 2021.

Congresswoman Lee and Commissioner Touton made the announcement today at the Las Vegas Wash project outside Henderson.

“This morning, we are here to celebrate an incredible win — a $20 million investment in improving the Las Vegas Wash,” said Congresswoman Lee. “This is how we ensure that this infrastructure will provide safe and clean water for generations to come. Southern Nevada has led the way in this nation in water conservation. We have seen a 48% decline in per person usage since 2002 and 40% of water used in Southern Nevada is captured with 99% of it being recycled. That is why the Las Vegas Wash is so important to our portfolio, especially as we continue to deal with this historic drought in the Southwest.”

The announcement comes as part of a broader investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of more than $51 million for 18 projects across eight states that aim to improve aquatic habitats and support sustainable water supplies.