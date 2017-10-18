Seen on Scene: At the Benefit Concert for Victims of the Oct. 1 Shooting

The donation jug fills up as Friday’s benefit concert for victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting and their families begins.

The Unwieldies, from left, Robert Bell, Danielle Bell, Richard Well and Jack Ball, perform at Friday’s benefit concert.

Residents enjoy music at the Boulder City Library amphitheater Friday at a benefit concert for the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas.

Dante Murphy stops and listens to the music Friday at the benefit concert.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Four-year-old Amelia Solberg paints a wooden Nevada plaque at Friday’s benefit concert. Ruben’s Wood Craft and Toys donated the plaques.

Tsvetelina Stefanova opens the benefit concert at the Boulder City Library amphitheater.