Posted 

Seen on Scene: At the Benefit Concert for Victims of the Oct. 1 Shooting

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Tsvetelina Stefanova opens the benefit concert at the Boulder City Library amphitheater on Friday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Unwieldies, from left, Robert Bell, Danielle Bell, Richard Well and Jack Ball perform at the benefit concert Friday at the Boulder City Library amphitheater.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The donation jug at Friday's benefit concert at the Boulder City Library for victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas and their families fills up as the show begins.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Residents enjoy music at the Boulder City Library amphitheater on Friday at a benefit concert for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dante Murphy stops and listens to the music Friday at the benefit concert at the Boulder City Library amphitheater.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Four-year-old Amelia Solberg paints a wooden Nevada plaque at Friday's benefit concert at the library. Ruben's Wood Craft and Toys donated the plaques.

