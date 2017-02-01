Residents’ case against mobile home park owners dismissed

A legal battle between six former residents of the Boulder City Mobile Home Park and their landlord is over.

A lawsuit against BCMHP LLC , a company owned by developer Randy Schams and his daughter Jackie Schams, as well as Schams, his daughter and his wife, Christine individually, was dismissed by the Eighth Judicial District Court. It was signed by both parties Jan. 6, the judge on Jan. 9 and entered into the court on Jan. 19.

According to court documents, the dismissal was agreed upon by both parties’ lawyers on the condition that each pay their own court costs and admit to no wrongdoing.

David Merrill, lawyer for the Schams family, said he was contacted by the residents’ attorney, Matthew Callister, in early January stating that his clients had decided not to pursue the case.

“I suspect it was in response to the extensive motion to dismiss the case that we filed in December,” Merrill said. “We believed it (their case) had no merit.”

The lawsuit filed Oct. 18 by Callister states that Randy Schams, other employees of RPS Properties and the mobile home park cut off necessary utilities without notice, put illegal liens on residents’ homes, evicted residents without proper notice and illegally auctioned off homes.

Callister did not respond to multiple requests for comment.