Police Blotter

July 25, 8:52 a.m.

Officers responded to a dispute between neighbors in which an umbrella blew from a neighbor’s patio and nearly damaged the other’s vehicle. Officers separated the parties.

July 26, 1:01 a.m.

A woman called and said some juveniles who live near her were up on the wall, throwing rocks at her dog. Upon arrival, the officer did not hear a dog barking and made contact with the caller. The officer then spoke to her husband and discussed ways to resolve the situation.

July 27, 8:51 p.m.

Officers received a call that a construction sign for some water repair was partially in the street, causing a hazard that the caller had almost hit. Upon arrival the officer did not find any road hazards from construction signs in the street.

July 28, 11:32 a.m.

A woman called and said her husband was preventing her from leaving their home with her kids and that he recorded her every move. She said there was no alcohol or drugs present, and she would like some assistance. She told dispatch she could get to the door.

July 28, 4:05 p.m.

Officers received a report that there were two people on foot and two people in a car who were throwing their trash in the street. The caller also said it looked like they were doing unlawful things. Upon arrival, officers found the person’s claims to be unfounded.

July 28, 6:13 p.m.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with reports of one injury. Nevada Highway Patrol and the National Park Service were en route. The Park Service arrived on scene first and directed traffic until the highway patrol arrived.

July 29, 7:27 a.m.

Officers responded to a possible DUI. Upon arrival and investigation, they found counterfeiting plates, artwork, finished cash, meth and heroin as well as drug paraphernalia.

July 29, 9:56 a.m.

Officers were out with unruly sheep.

July 29, 1:38 p.m.

A man called and said he did not have an emergency, rather he needed a number for a UFO investigation team.

July 29, 1:54 p.m.

Officers responded to a report that a man was inside a house with a gun and hiding from his stepdad. Upon arrival, they entered the home, cleared the residence was cleared and no one was hurt.

July 30, 4:26 p.m..

Officers received a report that a rattlesnake was in someone’s house. Upon arrival, they discovered a toy snake.

July 31, 7:41 a.m.

A man called and said there was a large bullet casing on the front of his car and he wanted officers to come and fingerprint it. He said he had a custody case that day and wanted the officers to report this, so he could use it in his case. Upon arrival, officers found the casing and discovered that the barbecue on the back porch was on a low-flame setting. The caller said he believes it is related to his ongoing custody dispute even though the surveillance video did not show anything. Officers turned off the barbecue, and there was no damage to the property.