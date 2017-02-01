Police Blotter

Jan. 24, 7:20 a.m.

A stepmother and her stepson were seen yelling at each other in front of their home. When police arrived they broke up the argument and the stepmother stated that her stepson was not physically violent with her.

Jan. 24, 10:28 a.m.

A woman walking along Lake Mead called police after she felt that two men were following her in their car for a while. The woman did not want police to come by but wanted her situation written down for future reference.

Jan. 24, 11:04 a.m.

A resident called police after service men from internet company CenturyLink were seen in her backyard running lines through the neighborhood. The men were told by police that they were not allowed to enter someone’s private backyard.

Jan. 24, 6:33 p.m.

Police were called after an 11-year old boy was shoving and acting out. The caller said the boy was suicidal and had run away on foot. The boy was later found and sent back home.

Jan. 24, 7 p.m.

A man in a red hoodie was stopped by police after he was incoherently yelling in a parking lot. The person who called the police said the man had been yelling in the same spot for days.

Jan. 24, 8:14 p.m.

A resident called police after someone had broken into his house and spray-painted rooms and destroyed property. The caller figured out that it was someone in his house who did the damage and the matter was settled civilly.

Jan. 25, 1:30 p.m.

A man and his daughter were seen walking down Nevada Highway with the man appearing to be holding a gun, according to the caller. When police arrived no man or daughter could be found.

Jan. 25, 4:59 p.m.

Four juveniles on bikes were told to stop riding on a woman’s property. Police told the kids to stop and they did.

Jan. 26, 3:19 p.m.

A man called police after an employee from a moving company tried to steal medication and guns from his home. The man caught the mover stealing medication. Police tracked the man to his house and found a round of ammunition near the front door, but no weapons.

Jan. 26, 4:20 p.m.

Two men were seen fighting near their minivan in the Albertsons parking lot. A woman was also in the area but ran off. Police broke up the fight and detained the woman for questioning.

Jan 27, 8:21 a.m.

A woman said someone broke into her car while she was taking her kids to school. The woman said that her car locks were broken and drug paraphernalia in the form of needles were thrown into her car.

Jan. 27, 2:24 p.m.

A race between a Lamborghini, Porsche and Camaro through a construction zone was reported by a caller. The cars were going over 100 mph.

Jan. 28, 7:08 a.m.

A man said his ex-wife broke into his home stealing his safe with $9,000 inside. Police informed the man that any matter regarding his ex-wife would need to go through family court.

Jan. 28, 4:51 p.m.

A man was cited for firing his gun within 1,000 feet of a residence. The man who fired the weapon was warned to change his address if he was there for more than 48 hours because he is a registered sex offender.