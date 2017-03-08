Nominations sought for historic preservation award

For the 2017 Boulder City Historic Preservation Award, the Historic Preservation Committee is doing something different and asking the public to nominate properties to be recognized.

The committee is opening up the nomination process to increase the scope and awareness of the award.

“We know some of the stuff going on, but if we get the public involved, they might know of projects we don’t know about,” said Steve Daron, chair of the Historic Preservation Committee.

Since 2011, the committee and City Council have given the award to a building or property within the city’s historic district whose characteristics display the spirit of the area.

“Those character-defining features help hold the historic district together,” Daron said.

Through April 10, nominations for the award can be submitted in person or by mail to the Community Development Department at City Hall, 401 California Ave., or on the city’s website, www.bcnv.org. The award will be presented at the May 9 City Council meeting.

Any property can be nominated, but a person cannot submit a nomination for a property he or she owns.

The criteria for the award include:

■ The property must be within the historic district.

■ The award is based on the exterior of the building/property, as seen from the street.

■ It is open to all types of properties.

■ It can be for either an excellent example of preservation or restoration or an historically appropriate remodel or addition.

The award will not be presented based on the number of nominations a property receives.

Each nomination should include the property’s address for homes, as well as the current business, church or institution name. Before and after photos are not required but are helpful to the committee.

