News Briefs

Part of I-11 to open this month

A portion of the new Interstate 11 will open later this month as contractors will have to reroute traffic to complete the project.

The southbound lanes of Phase 1 are scheduled to become operational as current travel lanes are closed. The switch will happen in the later part of July, according to Tony Illia, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, which is building the first phase of the bypass.

The change involves the lanes near Railroad Pass casino and will take traffic heading into Boulder City from the Henderson area on the new flyover that connects with U.S. Highway 93/95.

Those heading south who want to access the casino will have to turn around at the interchange where U.S. 93 and U.S. 95 split.

Additionally, westbound traffic heading into Henderson will be rerouted on a detour to allow crews to build the tie-in from the existing roadway to the new interstate.

Man’s body recovered at Lake Mohave near Cabinsite Cove

The body of a 38-year-old man was recovered Monday near Cabinsite Cove on Lake Mohave.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials received a call from a bystander at 9:52 a.m. reporting that someone was swimming and yelled for help before going under water.

The National Park Service and Bullhead City Fire Department responded to the scene and began an immediate search by land, water and air. A bystander, who was diving nearby, located the victim and pulled him out of the water at 10:25 a.m. The victim was not wearing a life jacket.

The Mohave County, Arizona, medical examiner will confirm the victim’s identity and determine the cause of death.

The incident is under investigation.