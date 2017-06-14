News Briefs

Excessive heat watch issued

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued an excessive heat watch, which goes into effect Saturday morning and continues through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to range between 109 and 114 degrees in the Boulder City area and Las Vegas Valley and between 111 and 120 degrees in the Colorado River Valley.

The weather could cause heat illnesses for the elderly, children, homeless and people unaccustomed to the heat.

During the hot stretch, people are cautioned to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Case of shooting suspects moved to Las Vegas Justice Court

The four men connected with the May 17 shooting outside of Boulder City will now be tried in Las Vegas Justice Court, as a judge moved their cases there from Searchlight Justice Court on Tuesday.

Yoandy Fernandez-Morales, 34, and Jose Eugenio Hernandez, 49, were arrested on May 18 in connection to the shooting in which a 30-year-old man was shot and wandered through the desert until arriving at Armorock early in the morning. Two days later, Fernando Perez, 30, and Jose Villanueva, 25, were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

Among their multiple charges are conspire to commit murder, conspire to commit robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping.

All four men are in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. Fernandez-Morales has a preliminary hearing scheduled on June 27. At this time no court appearances are scheduled for the other three.