News Briefs

Two die at Lake Mead recreation area in unrelated incidents

Joe Podruchny, 77, of Chesapeake, Virginia, died early Saturday afternoon after jumping from a boat into the water at Burro Wash on the Colorado River in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. After jumping in, Podruchny surfaced unconscious and was unable to be revived by paramedics with the Nevada Department of Wildlife and National Park Service, according to the Park Service.

The incident is still under investigation.

Also on Saturday, Iaias Reyes, 32, drowned while swimming in Lake Mead near Boulder Beach. The Park Service reported that a call came into the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center stating that two people were struggling while swimming there.

One man was pulled from the water by bystanders, and Reyes’ body was located later that evening. Neither of them were wearing life jackets.

Rest area near Searchlight closed after swarm of bees discovered

Bees have caused the Nevada Department of Transportation to close the Southern Nevada Visitors Center rest area along northbound U.S. Highway 95 just south of Searchlight on Tuesday.

Maintenance crews discovered about 100 bees swarming the faucets, toilets and other facilities and immediately closed the center around 3 p.m. as a preventative safety measure.

“NDOT crews are working diligently to quickly resolve this issue,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s important to make this rest area safe and accessible once again for motorists.”

Nomination deadline for Points of Light awards extended

The deadline to submit nominations for the Governor’s Points of Light Awards has been extended through June 16. The awards celebrate the extraordinary volunteer efforts of Nevadans and is the highest volunteer honor bestowed by Nevada Volunteers and the state.

Finalists, to be selected by a panel of judges, will be recognized at a ceremony Oct. 5 in Las Vegas. Individuals, groups and businesses can be nominated for the honor.

“I’m proud that service above self and volunteerism is a way of life in Nevada. Every day and in every corner of our state people are coming together to help others and improve the communities we call home,” said Gov. Brian Sandoval.

For nomination criteria or more information, visit http://bit.ly/2017GPOL.