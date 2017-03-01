News Briefs

Fair to provide information for those who care for others

Lend A Hand of Boulder City will host its second annual caregiver fair this month, to be held in conjunction with the Senior Center of Boulder City’s Rock, Roll and Stroll event.

Lend A Hand has invited more than 30 organizations to join it in teaching local caregivers about the abundance of groups serving the senior and disabled communities.

Organizations including The Homestead at Boulder City and Lakeview Terrace will have tables set up to offer information and support to caregivers and their charges. There will be government groups to assist residents with Medicare, representatives of the library will be there to talk about reading programs and Henderson’s Roseman University will be providing blood pressure screenings.

“Last year’s fair was such a success. The board knew it was something they wanted to continue,” said Patty Miller, a social worker with Lend A Hand. “The groups are from all over Southern Nevada and we think it’s important to get this information out about these great resources for senior care, veterans’ care and health and wellness.”

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 18 at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department, 900 Arizona St., while the Rock, Roll and Stroll fundraiser will be held concurrently, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the adjacent Bicentennial Park.

For more information, call 702-294-2363 or visit lendahandbouldercity.org.

AmeriCorps funds available for healthy future, safer communities

Nevada Volunteers has federal funding it will award as grants to organizations seeking to have an operational AmeriCorps program in one of two priority areas: healthy futures and safer communities.

The grants cover the costs of placing AmeriCorps members in the area so they can address the needs and concerns of the two priorities. Healthy futures focuses on programs that reduce and/or prevent prescription drug and opioid abuse. The safer communities emphasizes programs that strengthen law enforcement and community relations.

The funds are available to faith-based and other community organizations, institutions of higher education, government entities, Indian tribes, labor organizations, partnerships or consortia, and intermediaries planning to subgrant funds.

Operational grants provide funding to support a full-time program director and at least 10 AmeriCorps members who will provide the services.

“I encourage all eligible applicants to consider applying for this opportunity to bring additional funds and resources to Nevada communities where critical issues surrounding healthy futures and safer communities are unmet,” said Laura Dickey, director of AmeriCorps at Nevada Volunteers.

Additional information about the application process will be provided during a teleconference from 2-3:30 p.m. March 2. To register or obtain more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l9oqFG.