News Briefs

Counselors to teach parents coping skills Monday night

Counselors from all four Boulder City schools will present the seminar “Advocating for Success in School and Beyond” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday in the lecture hall at Boulder City High School, 1101 Fifth St.

A speaker from Clark Country School District will present information concerning coping skills and suicide prevention for parents and guardians with children who have been bullied, had difficulty dealing with changes or experienced anxiety or worry that might have led the child to resist going to school. The presentation is aimed at parents and guardians only; students should not attend.

For more information, call the school counselors at Boulder City High School, Garrett Junior High School or King or Mitchell elementary schools.

Veterans home receives honors for ‘exceptional’ patient care

The Nevada State Veterans Home was recognized for its exceptional patient care with the Pinnacle Quality Insight Customer Experience Award. The 180-bed home received five out of five stars, the highest rating from Medicare.gov.

Pinnacle Quality Insight has served as a senior health care advocate for more than 20 years.

The home qualified for the award in 2016, but this year received 23 awards in 12 areas of customer satisfaction including activities, cleanliness, nursing care and overall satisfaction.

“I am so proud of the wonderful team we have at the home. The team works hard every single day in honor of our veterans and to ensure our veterans are well cared for,” said Linda Gelinger, administrator.