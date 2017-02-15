News Briefs

City Council candidates night scheduled for March 7

The Boulder City Review is joining with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce to present a Meet the Candidates Night at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The evening will consist of 90 minutes of questions and answers, followed by a 30-minute session to meet each of the candidates individually. Based on the time and number of candidates, it is expected that three or four questions will be asked.

The questions will be selected randomly from a list given to all candidates, based on submissions from members of the community.

Questions to ask the candidates are being sought, and must be submitted to the Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or Boulder City Review, 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1, by 5 p.m. Feb. 27. They also can be emailed to chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan at jill@bouldercitychamber.com or Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com.

Free legal clinic for veterans planned

The Nevada State Veterans Home will host a free legal assistance clinic for veterans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 in its conference room.

The program was created by the Nevada attorney general’s office of military legal assistance. Through its @EASE program, veterans can get free assistance on a variety of civil issues. The workshop, offered in conjunction with Nevada Legal Services, is dedicated to drafting wills and powers of attorney.

Representatives also will be able to discuss family law, bankruptcy, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues and public benefits.

The veterans home is at 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.