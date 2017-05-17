Man found with gunshot to abdomen

One man was injured in a shooting incident near Boulder City on Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Larry Hadfield said they responded to call that came in at 5:40 a.m. about a shooting with a single male victim. The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was at Armorock, a polymer concrete business, off of U.S. Highway 95. He was then transported to the hospital.

“The gunshot wound is nonlife threatening as far as we know,” Hadfield said.

The Boulder City Police and Fire departments were also on the scene.

Currently there are no suspects, and the shooting is still under investigation.

There are also reports that the victim is 30 years old and was shot around 11 p.m. Tuesday and then wandered in the desert until he came upon Armorock early Wednesday morning.

He said he was picked up at his home by three men, one of whom he knew, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon. The men then drove him to a desert area south of Armorock, stopped the vehicle and shot him.

Gordon said the man then ran away and wandered in the desert before he eventually spoke with an employee at the business.

Gordon did say this information is preliminary.

This is a developing story.

Review-Journal Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

