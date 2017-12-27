Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Posted
December 27, 2017 - 2:34pm
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review From May: The Hoover Dam was turned turquoise for the American Lung Association's Lung Force Turquoise Takeover to raise awareness for lung cancer during National Women's Lung Health Week, observed May 7-13.
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review From April: The construction of Hoover Dam, including the migration of the 31ers to Southern Nevada, is depicted by artwork on a sound wall of Interstate 11.
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review From July: Boulder City Police officer Scott Pastore and his horse Odie, seen at his stable at the Boulder City Horseman's Association, make up the city's new mounted police unit.
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
Paul Luisi/Boulder City Review From October: Air Force One flew President Donald Trump into McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas to speak in the aftermath of Sunday's mass shooting.
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review From October: The body of Metropolitan Police Officer Charleston Hartfield, a victim of the Oct. 1 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest musical festival, was escorted by police officers and other members of law enforcement to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
Boulder City High School yearbook From November: Members of Boulder City High School's girls varsity volleyball team celebrated winning the state championship. It was the school's first volleyball title win since 1989.
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
Rob Hemmen From August: While walking the Historic Railroad Trail, Rob Hemmen and his family from Anchorage, Alaska, encountered a bighorn sheep and had a "20-minute staring contest" before they could proceed on the trail.
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review From May: Members of Boulder City High School's baseball team celebrate winning their second consecutive state championship after narrowly defeating Spring Creek 8-7 during the tourney's final game at Faith Lutheran High School.
A Look at 2017 in Pictures
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review From May: Bob Sturgeon, president of the Vegas Valley Lodge, Sons of Norway, came to the Desert Troll's Norwegian Constitution Day celebration in Bicentennial Park ready to demonstrate his Viking heritage.
As we look back on 2017, we stop to reflect on the images that made an impact on our lives.
