Keep important numbers handy

Hello, Boulder City residents. You may have seen these before, but in case you lost them, here are a few important telephone numbers for you to cut and clip for posting in a prominent location.

Boulder City Police nonemergency (311): 702-293-9224

Boulder City Municipal Court: 702-293-9278

Boulder City Justice Court: 702-455-8000

Boulder City city manager’s office: 702-293-9202

Boulder City personnel department: 702-293-9203

Boulder City public works department: 702-293-9200

Boulder City parks and recreation department: 702-293-3320

Boulder City Animal Shelter: 702-293-9283

Henderson Police Department: 702-267-4913

Metropolitan Police Department: 702-828-3111

Nevada Highway Patrol: 702-486-4100, ext. 6

National Park Service Police Department: 702-293-8998

North Las Vegas Police Department: 702-633-9111

Nevada Department of Transportation: 702-385-6500

Nevada Department of Wildlife: 775-688-1331

Arizona Department of Public Safety: 928-773-3600

Clark County School District Police Department: 702-799-5411

Nevada traffic conditions: 511

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.