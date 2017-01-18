Filing for City Council race opens Tuesday

Candidates looking to run for the two open City Council seats can file for election next week signaling the start of election season in Boulder City.

Prospective candidates can file for one of two four-year terms between Tuesday and Feb. 2 at the city clerk’s office in City Hall during regular operating hours. The filing period closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 2.

The primary election will be held April 4 and the general election is set for June 13.

City Clerk Lorene Krumm said that candidates must meet some requirements to qualify for this year’s election.

“You need to be a Boulder City resident for two years with a valid photo ID and address so we know you are a resident,” she said. “You are also not allowed to currently hold any elected office.”

There is a $25 filing fee, which was lowered from $75 at the Jan. 10 council meeting to encourage more people to run for office.

Currently, three candidates have announced their intent to file next week.

Councilman Cam Walker signaled his intent to run for re-election. Historic Preservation Committee member Kiernan McManus and Planning Commission member Fritz McDonald also said they would run for council.