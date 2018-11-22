Stay safe while using an ATM

ATM Selection considerations: The law sets minimum standards for lighting and procedures for evaluating the safety of ATMs, and it requires notices to users outlining basic safety precautions for using them.

ATM Selection considerations: The law sets minimum standards for lighting and procedures for evaluating the safety of ATMs, and it requires notices to users outlining basic safety precautions for using them.

Although ATM environmental design issues are covered in the law, there are other considerations that an ATM customer needs to consider prior to selecting and using an ATM. For example, select an ATM that is in a well-lit, well-traveled location. Whenever possible, select an ATM that is monitored or patrolled by a security officer.

Considerations prior to/during transactions: Always watch for suspicious persons or activity around an ATM. Be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car in close proximity to or at a distance from the machine’s location. If you notice anything strange, leave and return some other time. Even if you have already started a transaction, cancel it and leave.

If using a deposit envelope, keep a supply of deposit envelopes at home, in your car or at the office. Prepare all transaction paperwork prior to your arrival at the ATM site. This will minimize the amount of time spent at the machine.

Maintain an awareness of your surroundings throughout the transaction. Do not become so involved with your transaction that you are not aware of changing conditions in the area.

Do not wear expensive jewelry or take other valuables to the ATM. This is an added incentive to an assailant. If you get cash, put it away immediately. Do not stand at the machine (or nearby) and count it! Never accept offers of assistance with the transaction from strangers; ask the bank for help. Never lend your card to anyone; treat it as if it were cash or a credit card.

If you use a drive-up ATM, make sure your vehicle doors and windows are locked. During the evening hours, consider taking a companion along, park close to the ATM in a well-lighted area and lock your car. If the lights around the ATM are not working properly, do not use it.

When leaving an machine’s location, make sure you are not being followed. If you are being followed, drive immediately to a police, sheriff or fire station, crowded area, well-lighted location or open business. Flash your lights and sound your horn to bring attention to your situation. If you are involved in a confrontation and the attacker is armed with a weapon and demands your money or valuables, give it to the suspect. Do not resist. Property may be recovered later or replaced. Your life is worth more than your property!

Thursday, Nov. 8. Vehicle burglary: An elderly female reports that her vehicle has been ransacked and a folder from the glove compartment containing personal information has been taken at 10:23 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Fight: Two males square off, and the result requires lots of stitches at 11:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Avenue B.

Thought for the day: Remote access to vehicles can be triggered when items in a bag or purse press a button and doors are unlocked to opportunists.

Friday, Nov. 9. Vagrant: Officers are enlisted to assist Public Works in locating and disbursing camps found near Quartzite at Nevada as well as Veterans Memorial Drive at U.S. Highway 93 at 10:11 a.m.

Theft: Money orders have been stolen from the business at 4:32 p.m. in the 500 block of Hotel Plaza.

Thought for the day: Vagrant camps can create health issues for surrounding areas.

Saturday, Nov. 10. Domestic: The caller hears a disturbance that appears to involve several people and a dog at 6:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of Darlene Way.

Family disturbance: The patron is refusing to leave and then vows never to return from California at 10:31 p.m. in the 500 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Not the day for domestic bliss, evidently.

Sunday, Nov. 11. Destruction of property: The disgruntled soon-to-be ex-husband takes his frustration out on the sprinkler system at 12:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue F.

Family disturbance: The combination of alcohol and love rarely works well, and today is no exception at 11:01 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue B.

Thought for the day: Thank goodness for neighbors with video surveillance cameras.

Monday, Nov. 12. Accident: Officers respond to an accident, and the vehicle has an engine fire at 2:04 p.m. in the area of Interstate 11 near mile marker 3.

Assist other: Officers out to assist on a report of a possible accident involving a bicycle that turns out to be a tired rider just taking a nap on the pavement — he is now taking a nap off the roadway at 6:29 p.m. in the area of mile marker 48 on U.S. Highway 95.

Thought for the day: I think I’ve been tired enough some days to sleep on pavement myself.

Tuesday, Nov. 13. Assist other: Officers are dispatched to assist on a wrong-way driver that ends with one fatality at 4:19 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Eldorado Valley Road.

Domestic: The intoxicated male gets a few punches in before the female is able to make her way to a locked restroom at 9:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: I guess it seemed like a good idea to bang on the door and yell death threats in front of numerous people, but I’m sure it won’t help in court.

Wednesday, Nov. 14. Parking: The online complaint lists large trailers parked not in front of the owner’s address at 8:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Becky Lane.

Destruction of property: The caller states that her daughter’s boyfriend is destroying their vehicle at 12:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The trailers end up being parked in front of a residence with the owner’s permission.

Call(s) of the week: The caller states the tractor is driving around the neighborhood and dropping hay on the roadway, causing a mess. Officers arrive to find the subjects in “practice mode” for the upcoming holiday parade, and no messy hay was noted on the roadway at 4:48 p.m. in the 1100 block of Endora Way on Nov. 10.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.