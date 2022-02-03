39°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Perseverance pays off

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
February 2, 2022 - 5:06 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear
Celia Shortt Goodyear

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, was an emotional day for me. Why? Because the Cincinnati Bengals earned a spot in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years.

Why is that a big deal for someone who lives in Las Vegas and was heartbroken when the Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders during the playoffs? Because it showed me good things can happen if you don’t give up.

Now I know that football is just a game, and it’s silly for that life lesson to be from it. So, let me explain.

About 16 years ago, I moved back home to Ohio to figure some things out. I had been laid off from my dream job in Tennessee and wasn’t sure how to move forward. One of the good things about moving back home was watching Sunday football with my best friend and her husband. Of course, being in southern Ohio, we watched the Bengals.

I’d never really cheered for them before, but they were my current home team, so I thought why not? I saw them get to the playoffs and lose as well as the numerous losing seasons after that. But I also saw a lot of quality time with my friends.

That time ended up being what I needed to move on. As we watched the Bengals win, lose and even tie, we also talked about the ups and downs of life and the changes we wanted to see in our lives.

That was one of things that led me to graduate school several years later. Through that program, I earned a one-year teaching fellowship in Guyana, South America.

I had a rough start adjusting to life there. One day, I was invited to a cookout with several State Department employees. I was so excited to go, eat familiar food and spend some time in the air conditioning. I was having a great time, but then the people I came with had to leave early. I don’t remember why.

I was disappointed. The hosts had cable and the football game was on. I wanted to see the end of it because the Bengals were playing the Steelers. It was a taste of home, and the game was super close.

When I arrived back at my apartment, I turned on the television and was ecstatic to see that one of the local stations was carrying the very end of the game. I made it back for the last 30 seconds and saw Cincinnati score at the end to win. I was so happy, and I started to feel at home.

Over the next 12 or so years, I watched the Bengals continue their streak of mediocrity. I cheered for other teams, but they were still a home team for me, and I wanted them to do well.

This season they seemed to get it. They had ups and downs, but they always managed to keep going and not give up. When they won on Sunday, all of that was worth it for them. They didn’t give up and it paid off.

The last two years have been difficult for me and so many others in Boulder City, Las Vegas, Nevada and the entire country. We’ve all lost things and seen life change negatively in ways we never thought possible. But we’re still here. We haven’t given up, and I’m confident that good things are headed our way.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kiernan McManus
City’s needs must be identified, prioritized
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

As we begin the second month of 2022 the weather has begun to warm, which means it is the beginning of the budgeting process for our city government. We are fortunate that revenues for the city have remained relatively stable during the pandemic.

City needs more golden perspective
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It may be a little bit old-fashioned, but I still believe in common courtesy, good manners and the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

G. Kevin Savord
Singing in the rain
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Even while cases of the omicron variant of COVID 19 are becoming more and more prevalent, a sigh of relief is in order. This variant is proving to be nothing more than a bad cold for the majority of those infected. That itself is something we all should be thankful for. It appears the most threatening form of the pandemic is over or, at least, coming to a gradual end.

City’s past, future tied to lake
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Lake Mead, the gem in Boulder City’s backyard, is losing its gleam.

Alycia Calvert
Set goals for community, as a community
By Alycia Calvert Boulder City Review

As a not so closeted optimist, I like to think about those things I’ve succeeded in and, because I hate the word “failed,” those things that I haven’t succeeded in during the new year. This year I worked my butt off, I read a ton of books, I wrote a lot of stories, I had one published and few opinions posted here. I went to some cool places and met some incredible people and taught a few classes of amazing people.

Rod Woodbury
Shift to even-year elections produces some oddities
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Our newest City Council members, Sherri Jorgensen and Matt Fox, took office only six months ago. So, it might seem much too early to start talking about city elections again. But this year marks a major change in Boulder City’s election cycle: a shift from odd-year elections to even-year elections. In other words, past city elections were held in odd-numbered years (for example, 2017, 2019 and 2021), but beginning this year they’ll take place in even years (2022, 2024 and so on).

Stick it to me
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I’m in heaven today. That’s because it’s National Sticker Day. It’s a day that I can happily pay tribute to one of my favorite obsessions: stickers.

Eric Lundgaard
Reid was true friend to city
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

Few people know of the genius of Sen. Harry Reid. I was fortunate to get to know him from my position as mayor and council member of Boulder City. He was available to Boulder City residents and the citizens of Nevada regardless of which party they were affiliated with. I consider him to have been a friend.

Resolve to avoid resolutions
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A new year. A new you. Making New Year’s resolutions to improve yourself or your life is a tradition that dates back thousands of years.

Kiernan McManus
Path to move forward clear
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

I want to wish all the residents of Boulder City a new year that brings better times and allows us to move beyond the challenges and struggles we have had in the past year and more. We are tired and frustrated from the pandemic that has caused hardship and, for many, personal loss.