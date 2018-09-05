Letters to the Editor, Sept. 6

Signs could help direct motorists to town

As a Boulder City resident focused on the financial effects of the new bypass on our local businesses, I recently dined at the Pizza Hut on Boulder City Parkway and learned that their business is down over 50 percent. I then drove both directions of I-11 and found that there is no signage on either end of the bypass directing motorists to food or lodging. There is signage for the Railroad Pass truck stop and numerous businesses there but nothing for Boulder City.

Having just returned from a road trip to Medford, Oregon, my wife and I depended on these blue background signs offering food and lodging in the many towns we passed. Why isn’t there a sign for McDonald’s, Jack in the Box, Pizza Hut, Best Western, Dairy Queen, The Chicken Shack, etc.? Visitors need options; with out those signs motorists who have never been here will choose the bypass. I would, too.

G. Kevin Savord

Heller urged to vote against Kavanaugh nomination

How can Sen. Dean Heller possibly accept a Supreme Court nomination from the criminal Trump? (President Donald) Trump has now had 43 of his “best people” indicted, plead out or convicted.

Does Heller think for a minute that Trump is not guilty of multiple crimes, including money laundering, Russian election tampering and conspiracy against the United States? Of course Trump is guilty, and we, the people of Nevada, do not want him to nominate a Supreme Court justice who is shady and unfit to for the bench.

Do your job, Dean Heller, and vote with the people of Nevada. Vote no on (Brett) Kavanaugh.

Wick Beavers