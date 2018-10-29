Letters to the Editor, Sept. 20

Street-legal OHVs would benefit city, businesses

I just wanted to say what a wonderful job City Manager Al Noyola and Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante did putting together the public town hall meeting regarding street legalization of golf carts and side-by-sides on Sept. 4 at the Elaine K. Smith Center.

I was pleasantly surprised by the big turnout and respectful crowd that filled the center and even more so by the average age of supporters, which looked to be around 50-60 years old. Something that stood out to me was when Mike Wells, owner of Canyon Trail RV Park, made a comment about how legalization would attract the RVers/snowbirds traveling south to Arizona from Canada or northern states. They could unload their trailers and be able to go into town via golf carts or side-by-sides. Many would stay a week or two rather than overnight or not at all.

These folks would help with retail leakage, gas, groceries and other businesses that are going to be affected by loss of drive-by traffic. What a fun idea they have to street-legal golf carts and side-by-sides for local seniors, families and tourists to get around town to support local businesses. (It’s) such a great way to get residents and tourists out and about in a clean, green way to shop, cruise and stroll our beautiful town with a smaller footprint. Thanks for the progressive thinking.

Terry Stevens

Support for wounded veterans appreciated

I would like to extend a big thank you to Councilman Warren Harhay, City Manager Al Noyola and the public works staff for spearheading the creation of special parking spaces for combat wounded veterans. There are now two of these Purple Heart parking spaces in town. One is in front of City Hall and the other near the senior center.

I am especially grateful to everyone that greeted Bill Dunsmore with honor and affection at the dedication. Bill is 93 years old and was wounded in the first wave at the invasion of Normandy. Boulder City has always shown respect for veterans and this is a way to acknowledge those who were wounded in action.

Steve Cottrell