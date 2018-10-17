Letters to the Editor, Oct. 18

No need to bury power lines on Nevada Way

I live on the end of a cul-de-sac with a view of Lake Mead. The proposed Nevada Way power lines above ground are controversial. To bury the power lines would be at a cost of over $1.4 million plus interest and would be paid for over years by residents in this area as a part of a special improvement district.

I can see more than 60 percent of the route these power lines would take from Highway 93 and south on Nevada Way.

My current view of Lake Mead is unobstructed and has not changed since our house and the one before our home were built. I can count over 25-30 power line trestles and street light poles looking directly toward Lake Mead. There are another 10-20 trestles and street lights if I look toward the St. Jude’s complex. If I took the time to carefully make a count with binoculars, I could add possibly 50 percent more.

The lines proposed to be placed along Nevada Way will not reduce the value of our property. They will blend in with those already in the area. Only a small minority of the 200 homes quoted in the Boulder City Review article of Sept. 20 on page 7 would be affected. After one year, no one will notice. No one will care. Count myself as a no.

Ray Eklund

Sponsors needed for wreath program to honor veterans

Boulder City Republican Women are, once again, working hard to ensure that all veterans and spouses laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year, the ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15. The goal: to place a balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there and spread patriotism and commemoration for the ultimate sacrifice they made for our country.

From now until the beginning of December, Boulder City Republican Women will be accepting wreath sponsorships. For every two-wreath sponsorship received, a third wreath will be provided to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of a special fundraising program developed by Wreaths Across America. Sponsorships are $15 per wreath.

We will be staffing a booth at Boulder City’s Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Bicentennial Park. Information about Wreaths Across America and order forms will be available.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event and open to all. If you would like to sponsor a wreath(s) or would like more information, please contact Boulder City Republican Women at 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com. To donate by credit card or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Maraya Evans

Fundraising group leader

Process must be followed to establish advisory panels

We have a great opportunity to serve our residents and a great obligation to make sure we don’t rush something that could be difficult to correct. Such is the case with creating new citizen advisory panels. After speaking with several constituents, I want to clear up any confusion surrounding the decision the majority of the City Council made at the council meeting on Oct. 9 with respect to an agenda item which stated: “Discussion and possible staff directive regarding the creation of a Utility Advisory Committee.”

Giving staff directives does not mean “kicking the can down the road.” The council rightfully should receive staff input for consideration, which needs to be vetted and approved by the council before it can be implemented. City staff are already working on the next steps, just as the council directed them. I believe the direction and leadership of our city manager as well as the new utilities director will be critical as the council considers the appropriate structure for a citizen advisory panel.

Although individual council members and staff are willing to meet with citizens to get their feedback on this and other important issues, there is a legal process that is in place for City Council-appointed advisory panels to provide feedback without violating the open meeting law. Expertise from the city staff is essential in making any advisory committee successful.

We were elected to represent all of our constituents and to do it in an effective and legal manner. Rumor, misinformation and threats on social medial do not serve our residents well. Let’s keep working together to get this proposal right.

Peggy Leavitt

Councilwoman