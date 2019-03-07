Letters to the Editor, March 7

Local Methodists will continue to support all

Last week, the United Methodist Church voted in favor of the Traditional Plan at the worldwide General Conference 2019. This plan was intended to be a way forward for our denomination where we could agree to disagree on the topic of human sexuality and focus on our common ground of mission and ministry in our local communities. That did not happen. Instead the Traditional Plan toughened the restrictions on LGBTQAI-plus (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and/or queer, asexual and intersex) persons within the life of our church, continuing with restrictions from being ordained as clergy, serving in leadership and allowing our ministers to perform same-gender marriage ceremonies. Although our denomination has held these restrictions since 1972, the change came with the increased consequences for churches and clergy who disregard these rules and the move to exclude those who violate church law.

The Boulder City UMC has been part of the Reconciling Ministries Network since 2014, which specifically declared that we are a church that welcomes all persons and we work to correct the injustice the church is doing to our LGBTQIA-plus sisters and brothers. This decision from our global church has harmed many and we are writing now to declare our support of our queer family and to let Boulder City citizens know that we do not support the plan that has been in the news and we will continue to fight for justice for all.

We understand that much of the plan as it was approved has already been deemed unconstitutional per the UMC constitution and the worst parts of the plan should be removed. In the same way that our ancestors fought to end slavery, fought to include women in the pulpit as ordained clergy, we will continue to fight the fight for full inclusion of all persons. At Boulder City UMC “All Means All.”

Rev. Sandy Johnson

Minister, Boulder City United Methodist Church

City staff numbers, salaries unrealistic

I have not heard any candidate reflect upon the exorbitant salaries and number of employees the city has hired. When the city keeps hiring more employees and paying them more than the going market rate as compared to Mesquite, Nevada, it should come as no surprise why we do not have the funds to purchase a city pool without raising taxes.

Mesquite is in Clark County and has 2,500 more residents as of 2019 than Boulder City, making it a comparable employer. Hiring more employees always increases the burden on the general fund, making the City Council scramble to find funds. That may be why our City Council is wanting to find more revenue by cramming solar sites on the dry lake bed.

Our city clerk was paid over 100 percent more in 2017 than the comparable one in Mesquite, according to Transparent Nevada. This issue is the direct responsibility of the City Council. Do something to make Boulder City salaries realistic. This 2019 City Council race should make this a priority since half of the city general fund is already used to pay salaries.

Other capital improvement priorities may have to be postponed in the future as the city keeps hiring more employees at such ridiculous wages. Mesquite only has 150 full-time city employees. How many does Boulder City employ? We need to know. Everyone should be talking about this problem.

Please vote in the upcoming election for a council that will contain this profligacy.

Eric L. Lundgaard

Residents, churches must defend city’s future

Is Boulder City going in the right direction? I’m not so sure. The following list of establishments is a tell-tale sign that a once-healthy community is in decline when these places start to proliferate. These places are bars, pawnshops, liquor stores, tattoo parlors … and I predict that casinos, adult bookstores and gentleman clubs, along with pot shops, will be arriving in Boulder City in the not too distant future.

Is this the kind of future you want for Boulder City? Of course we don’t. So let’s speak up and let our voices be heard.

Boulder City residents have no problem when it comes to defending their pets, yet when it comes to these other grave and serious matters, hardly a whimper of protest is heard.

Why aren’t our churches speaking out? Why must I always do their job for them? You think you’ve got problems now? Just wait until teenagers are smoking dope out in the open and low-level bars take over old downtown main street.

Am I a lone voice crying out in the wilderness? I hope we can still keep this a safe and pleasant town for the next generation. Are you with me on this? Be with me on this.

Bobby Morrow