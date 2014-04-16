Time closes some doors, opens others

Their enthusiasm was contagious, as was the fun they were having.

Little children squealed with delight each time they spotted another treat scattered across the grass at Wilbur Square Park on Saturday morning for the 60th annual Easter Egg Hunt. And with all the candy, toys and eggs available, that meant there was a lot of squealing.

Not that I am complaining.

In reality, I wish I could have been there with them.

The egg hunt made me feel nostalgic for the days when my girls were younger and enjoyed participating in such events. Saturday, they stood on the sidelines, somewhat impatiently, arms folded across their chests, as I watched the little ones gather up their goodies, laughing and having fun. Teenagers aren’t allowed to enjoy activities for little kids was the message that came across very loudly and clearly.

Maybe it just made me miss the days when they looked to me to help them with whatever task was at hand, the way the egg hunters’ parents held their youngsters’ baskets or pointed out an especially enticing treat.

My girls, now 18 and days away from 17, had other ideas about the way the day should go. They were more interested in exploring the Boulder City Art Guild’s Fine Arts Festival across the street in Bicentennial Park.

In a way, you could say the art festival was an egg hunt for grown-ups, with the treasures carefully placed in each artist’s booth. The girls’ excitement as they went from one display to the next was palpable. And instead of me guiding them on their quest, they set the pace, dragging me along and pointing out interesting finds.

If they could have, they would have brought home something from each artist we visited, filling their proverbial baskets with an assortment of colorful treats for the home.

Either way, the day provided ample opportunity to create memories that will last lifetimes. And though it was only the first time I attended the egg hunt, I was happy to know that it also wouldn’t be the last.

After 60 years, the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority has handed over its golden eggs to members of Boulder City United Methodist Church.

The sorority sisters who coordinated this year’s event are to be commended for gathering up the loose ends and taking charge after members of the Lambda chapter, which sponsored the egg hunt, disbanded their group. Instead of just letting it wither and die, they made sure children had at least one last chance to participate.

They also searched and found another group willing to keep the tradition alive. Church members worked alongside the sorority this year, learning along the way, eager to take charge next year.

Like children that grow up, there comes a time when you need to let someone else take charge. That doesn’t mean you won’t miss what was. It just means that you need to look in a different direction. Another opportunity may be waiting just across the street.