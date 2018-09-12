Add some spice to your life

The seasons are changing. You can feel it in the air. There is a definite chill, which always accompanies its presence.

It started with a traditional countdown to its formal arrival, though a few things sneaked in before. Now, there are signs everywhere. It’s unavoidable.

Advertising on television, radio and newspapers tout its appeal and urge you to participate. Friends and family talk about it for hours.

You can’t go practically anywhere without someone or something reminding you about it.

In fact, it’s so omnipresent that you almost feel like something is wrong if you don’t partake and enjoy some aspect of the season.

And, like many campaigns that want you to participate or buy something, the season is starting earlier and earlier. Then, it seems like it will never end.

You might think I’m referring to the upcoming November election. The reality is I was thinking more about pumpkin spice season.

The fall favorite has found its way into almost every type of food or beverage imaginable. Lattes, coffee creamers, coffee, tea, wine, rum, cookies, cereal, pancakes, yogurt, peanut butter, nuts, hummus and more. The list is too long to include everything that is now spiced like a traditional pumpkin pie.

There is no doubt, however, that there are many similarities between pumpkin spice season and the fall election cycle. Both come toward the end of the year and have become so prominent there is no way to avoid them even if you wanted to.

Either you love them or you hate them. Usually, there is no middle ground.

Everywhere you turn there is mention of the perennial holiday favorite or a candidate for office. Much of September and all of October is devoted to ensuring you are aware of the good, the bad or the ugly aspects of the flavor and those seeking your votes.

That doesn’t mean you have to participate. You always have the choice of whether you want to add some pumpkin spice to your menu or turn out at the polls, though I’m not recommending you do that — for either season.

Voting is important. It’s one of our fundamental rights to be able to select those who will represent us at the local, regional, state and national level. Every vote truly does matter.

As for trying something pumpkin spiced, it’s been said that there are many benefits in trying something new. It can’t hurt to experiment a bit.

Depending on if you like the flavor or the results of the election, it could leave a good or bad taste in your mouth. Either way, taking some type of action is better than just watching the world pass you by.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.