Wine Walk returns

Wine, costumes, friends and pleasant weather. What more could someone ask for?

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Last year’s pirate-themed event was a very popular one. This year has several themes, which are expected to draw big crowds.

This season’s Best Dam Wine Walk, hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, kicks off Sept. 14 and will be the first of seven events planned, now through April.

“The Best Dam Wine Walk continues to be an annual must-do on the lists of so many in Southern Nevada,” Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said. “We have informally surveyed the guests each year and learned that they love the safe environment, the slower pace, and the friendliness of the business owners. During the Best Dam Wine Walks, they say things like ‘unwind, stroll, relax, smile’ as response words describing what they love about Boulder City.”

According to the Chamber’s website, “Best Dam Wine Walks started in 2015, thanks to the wonderful idea from a couple of locals. On the second Saturday of each month (excluding May-August) Boulder City’s Historic District becomes flooded with both locals and tourists looking to explore the beautiful historic district, meet some amazing business owners and make some new wine walk friends. Each month has a special theme that participants are encouraged to dress up.”

This season’s lineup and themes will be:

Sept. 14 - Pajama Party

Oct. 12 - Halloween Haunts

Nov. 9 - Western Walk

Dec. 14 - Winter Walk

Jan. 11 - Raider Nation

Feb. 8 - Disney Characters

March 8 - Vegas Golden Knights

April 12 - Luau

Monica Preston, a member of the chamber board and its communications director, said of the event’s popularity, “People are always looking for something to do that is unique and we think this event does just that, brings people together to have fun and shop at our unique merchants and enjoy food from our local restaurants.”

As for the various themes, Preston said they are generated on suggestions of participants, merchants, and volunteers.

“We have some months with static themes that never change and others that rotate regularly,” she said. “Our Halloween and Christmas-themed events continue to be our largest and highest-attended events. We also find that sports-themed events also grab a lot of attention.”

“We’ve added some new themes like pajama party and country western to our lineup so it will be fun to see what people come up with. We’ve had some really creative costumes.”

For more information, visit www.bouldercitychamber.com.