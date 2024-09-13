72°F
Wine Walk returns

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Last year’s pirate-themed event was a very popular o ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Last year’s pirate-themed event was a very popular one. This year has several themes, which are expected to draw big crowds.
City to begin road maintenance projects
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
September 12, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

Wine, costumes, friends and pleasant weather. What more could someone ask for?

This season’s Best Dam Wine Walk, hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, kicks off Sept. 14 and will be the first of seven events planned, now through April.

“The Best Dam Wine Walk continues to be an annual must-do on the lists of so many in Southern Nevada,” Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said. “We have informally surveyed the guests each year and learned that they love the safe environment, the slower pace, and the friendliness of the business owners. During the Best Dam Wine Walks, they say things like ‘unwind, stroll, relax, smile’ as response words describing what they love about Boulder City.”

According to the Chamber’s website, “Best Dam Wine Walks started in 2015, thanks to the wonderful idea from a couple of locals. On the second Saturday of each month (excluding May-August) Boulder City’s Historic District becomes flooded with both locals and tourists looking to explore the beautiful historic district, meet some amazing business owners and make some new wine walk friends. Each month has a special theme that participants are encouraged to dress up.”

This season’s lineup and themes will be:

Sept. 14 - Pajama Party

Oct. 12 - Halloween Haunts

Nov. 9 - Western Walk

Dec. 14 - Winter Walk

Jan. 11 - Raider Nation

Feb. 8 - Disney Characters

March 8 - Vegas Golden Knights

April 12 - Luau

Monica Preston, a member of the chamber board and its communications director, said of the event’s popularity, “People are always looking for something to do that is unique and we think this event does just that, brings people together to have fun and shop at our unique merchants and enjoy food from our local restaurants.”

As for the various themes, Preston said they are generated on suggestions of participants, merchants, and volunteers.

“We have some months with static themes that never change and others that rotate regularly,” she said. “Our Halloween and Christmas-themed events continue to be our largest and highest-attended events. We also find that sports-themed events also grab a lot of attention.”

“We’ve added some new themes like pajama party and country western to our lineup so it will be fun to see what people come up with. We’ve had some really creative costumes.”

For more information, visit www.bouldercitychamber.com.

Screenshot The memorial will sit almost at the dead center of Wilbur Square Park once completed.
Patton memorial approved 5-0 (or was it 3-2?)
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a vote that seemed to pit the competing values of going along to get along versus the freedom to dissent from the majority view, the city council went with unity and voted unanimously to allow construction of a memorial to fallen Boulder City veteran Shane Patton to happen in Wilbur Square rather than in Veterans’ Memorial Park where all other military memorials in the city are located.

City to begin road maintenance projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In one of his last presentations to the city council before he left Boulder City to pursue another job opportunity, Public Works Director Jamie Curreri was asked by Mayor Joe Hardy where the city was in terms of maintenance.

Lynna Metrisin as Betty Ford
Chautauqua to host trio of First Ladies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past three decades, Chautauqua has brought unique entertainment to Boulder City as many in the audience have come back year after year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The new school campus, which is part of St. Jude’s Healing Cent ...
St. Jude’s Healing Center nearing completion
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

There is no blueprint or even a manual. So, it’s a matter of creating their own with the hopes that others will follow.

bcr default image
Council votes to ‘move around’ ARPA funds
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Very early in the current presidential administration, a huge spending bill was passed called the American Recovery Plan Act that was sold as being needed to prop up local governments because their tax revenue was expected to drop precipitously in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner/BCHS Students in grade six and above must now use a cell phone pouch ...
Smooth transition to cell pouches
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly a month since the Clark County School District-imposed use of cell phone pouches was implemented and so far, in in Boulder City at least, things have gone smoothly.

Courtesy of Boulder City An image from the historic preservation guidelines for exterior change ...
Is it OK for me to build an addition onto my house?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Over the past week, city staff has been touting (via social media) new exterior design guidelines for properties in the Historic District. The guidelines were adopted by the Historic Preservation Commission back in May of this year.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interstate-11 remained open while a transformer burned ...
Fire destroys transformer
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last Thursday night, a large plume of smoke could easily be seen, not only in Boulder City, but Henderson residents reported seeing it as well.

Screenshot Acting City Manager Michael Mays addresses the council regarding a fence in the city ...
Council votes unanimously to remove fence
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Getting a permit for something like a fence in your front yard may seem like a contrivance. Intrusive government and all that. But, here’s the deal, deciding to bypass that step may end up meaning you have to tear that fence out at your own expense.