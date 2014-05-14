Police blotter

May 6, 10:01 a.m.

A caller said two small children were running through an alley between Avenue C and Avenue D with no adult supervision. The caller said it’s been an ongoing problem.

May 7, 3 a.m.

A caller said it sounded as if someone was breaking into a security door at the Capri Apartments.

May 7, 10:50 a.m.

A caller said he found an injured baby hawk.

May 8, 8:08 a.m.

A caller said a vehicle was swerving off into the dirt and the driver appeared to be falling asleep.

May 8, 1:18 p.m.

A caller said her roommate has been drugging her with sleep and laxative medications. She said her roommate had been injecting her cat’s saliva into her eye, which was causing redness and swelling. The caller said she had been suffering from a mental illness for the past 20 years but was cured several months ago.

May 8, 2:26 p.m.

A call came in about a juvenile putting a battery in a microwave.

May 10, 11:39 a.m.

Police received a report of a snake in a resident’s garage.

May 10, 3:44 p.m.

A caller said a person tried to run her off the road and then road-raged all the way to the overpass heading toward Henderson.

May 10, 11:17 p.m.

A call came in about a tree branch that had fallen down on top of a power line.

May 12, 9:12 a.m.

A call came in about the home team dugouts being spray painted at the baseball field.