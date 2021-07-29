90°F
Public Safety

Flash flood watch issued

By Boulder City Review
July 29, 2021 - 2:54 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2021 - 3:06 pm
Chances of rain and thunderstorms are forecast through Saturday evening and the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the area.

A flash flood watch for the area has been issued by the National Weather Service. It begins Friday afternoon and continues through Sunday morning.

The Weather Service stated that another round of high monsoonal moisture is expected through the weekend that will lead to an increased risk for flash flooding across much of the region. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms capable of very high rainfall rates will be possible each afternoon and could linger into the overnight hours.

With several instances of flash flooding over the recent weeks, already flash flood prone washes and low water crossings will be likely to flood again, it stated.

It recommends avoiding flooded roads, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

