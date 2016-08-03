Be wary of callers making ‘threats’

One of our local senior citizens played a recording from her voicemail that was left for her this last week and I found it informative enough to pass on to you.

The person called from a prefix located in the Eastern United States but had a distinct accent indicating perhaps an overseas call center. The message was pretty much a garbled mess but there were distinct “catch words” spoken at various intervals during the entirety of the call. The words were: warrant, district attorney, arrest, grand jury, IRS, collection, fine and extradition.

The messages were left several times a day and making threats that if the person contacted did not return the call, all of these bad things were going happen (at once presumably). My friend blocked the number and then they called from another number. So she blocked the area code.

You guessed it. This is another scam phone call trying to commit fraud so do not entertain their calls. Hang up and do not call them back for any reason. If you feel, for some reason, that the call might be legitimate, look up the correct number in your local phone book or directory assistance and call direct. Do not use any number they give you.

July 21. Assist: A juvenile contacts dispatch for assistance getting back to Childhaven at 12:54 a.m. in the 100 block of St. Jude’s St.

Fight: Two males decide to duke it out in the parking lot of a senior facility where they do not live at 11:52 a.m. in the 1400 block of Medical Park Drive.

Thought for the day: Sometimes running away sounds much more fun than it actually is.

July 22. Suspicious: An unknown subject is outside a residents’ back door asking for his grandmother at 1:22 p.m. in the 600 block of Mount Tamalpais Way.

Theft: The caller states several mopeds were taken from the area at 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Wells Road.

Thought for the day: That’s a pretty lucky person who arrives in the middle of the night at the house of someone they don’t know. The reception could have been much less welcoming.

July 23. Civil: The man states he loaned his vehicle to a relative and it came back missing the speakers for the stereo at 7:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cummings Drive.

DUI: The subject driving the Cadillac SUV is all over the road and causing a hazard at 10:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Sometimes it’s just better for relationships if you use no as a complete sentence to requests for any type of loan.

July 24. Suspicious: An officer reports a person sleeping or unconscious while on daily rounds at 5:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Disturbance: Officers are flagged down on a traffic stop about a disturbance nearby at 8:31 p.m. in the 1500 block of Nevada Highway.

Thought for the day: We are watchful for anyone out in the elements during this excessive heat period.

July 25. Vagrant: Officers go out with a subject who decides the donated sofa looks like a good place to spend the night at 2:31 a.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

911: The caller is intoxicated and wants officers to respond to his location as his wife is making accusations at 11:56 p.m. in the 500 block of Date Street.

Thought for the day: Turns out that the argument is really about a new tattoo.

July 26. Family disturbance: The caller reports arguing with the spouse that culminates with a wooden dowel to the head and seeing of stars at 7:53 a.m. in the 1500 block of Mancha Drive.

Civil: The caller makes a second call about neighbors stating that this time there are cigarette butts in the caller’s trash can and no one at the residence smokes at 7:49 p.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Thought for the day: Let’s all try to get along folks.

July 27. Fraud: A person is in the lobby to report receiving a fraudulent check in the mail at 3:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Assist fire: Officers provide assistance to a large fire at the recovery annex behind the Boulder Dam Credit Union at 11:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: Thanks to all for your concern during the fire occurring behind the station. There was only property loss and no one injured.

Call of the week: Suspicious: The caller states someone came to the door and announced that person was there to rent a room. But, the caller does not rent rooms and the subject will not leave at 6:31 p.m. July 23 in the 100 block of Stone Canyon Road.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.