Community Christmas Tree to remain, for now

For nearly four decades, the Community Christmas Tree, and its lighting, has become a holiday tradition for many Boulder City residents.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The community Christmas Tree, at Frank T. Crowe Park, will again host its tree lighting. A second tree has been planted to eventually become the Christmas Tree in the park. The lighting is set for Dec. 6. The city has also decorated the gazebo at Bicentennial Park.

With all the decorating, high winds, not to mention the age of the tree, its designation as the city’s Christmas Tree may be in jeopardy. But for now, it will still serve that role and will be lit during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at Frank T. Crowe Park. It will again be hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

But how many more years it has, is yet to be determined.

“Last year when we looked at the tree, we knew the tree had a few more good years, maybe, but not many,” Public Works Director Gary Poindexter said. “So, we planted a 17-foot-tall Mondale Pine, the same as the current one. Those trees grow about a foot a year. So, we’re hoping to get a few years before the current holiday tree has to come down. We’re looking at another two to three years.”

He stressed that it’s not a safety concern but rather the aesthetics of the tree as more dead or dying branches each year are cut down by city crews.

There have been signs of the tree having issues dating back 12 years ago when its top had to be cut down. It was then replaced with a cone-shaped top of lights that is added each year.

It was anticipated that the newly-planted tree would be decorated this year as well. But was determined decorations might be too heavy for a new tree, so that plan was scrapped.

In recent years, it was discussed whether or not an artificial tree could be used in that same location for the holidays. But Poindexter said in an article one of that size (35 to 40 feet tall) would cost between $80,000-$100,000. In addition, a space would have to be found to house it for 11 months a year. And replacing it with a real tree of the same size was also deemed to be impractical due to the cost, he said.

Rapid growth

The Christmas tree is identified as Pinus Eldarica or a Mondell Pine, Poindexter said. It is a rapidly-growing evergreen reaching heights up to 40 feet, forming a dense canopy with a conical shape. These characteristics make it an ideal choice for holiday tree decorations.

Poindexter said the city had given some thought to choosing a new Christmas tree within one of its many parks. But because of tradition and location, it was decided that Frank T. Crowe Park would remain the best location, at least for now.

“Because of all of that, we were concerned about moving the location,” he said, noting that at the current location, when lit, it is enjoyed by both residents and visitors driving by. Whereas, if it were in another location, that may not be the case.

Poindexter said it’s not a matter of if the tree has to come down but rather, when.

“A couple of years ago when we decided we needed to do something with the tree, it was decided that the tree may stay up but we just won’t decorate it but instead, the new one,” he said, noting that an outside arborist has inspected the tree. “Whatever decision is made; we’re definitely not taking it lightly.”

That consideration to history is not lost of Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan.

“I suppose change is always in the wind, especially for the branches of our community Christmas tree,” she said. “In the next couple of years, it may be in a new location, but the celebration of the holiday season will still be just as magical, no matter where we stand, look up, and cheer for the twinkling lights.”

Looking back

In a Review article last year, longtime resident Gail Motley discussed playing a big part in bringing a tree to town in 1986, along with the assistance of Eva McGarvey.

“At that time, we had a very tiny (chamber) Christmas committee,” she said, noting that the Christmas budget was very low. “We talked about having a bake sale but we knew that wasn’t going to raise much money. I think it was me who said, ‘OK, you go and talk to the people you know and I’ll talk to the people I know and ask for a tax-deductible contribution. We decided to meet again a week later to see what we came up with.”

Much to their surprise, Boulder City opened its hearts and wallets to the tune of $10,300, with no donations of more than $100. The chamber also put a jug out at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, which garnered another $200.

At that time, they solicited donations for the Christmas fund but it wasn’t until they had money in hand that they decided how to spend it. This included a tree.

“It was Eva who said that we needed to buy something to give to the people of Boulder City,” Motley said. “We decided to buy a Christmas tree and dedicate it to the city of Boulder City.”