More than spring flowers make city beautiful place to be

Spring arrived Monday. Along with the beautiful weather and colorful flowers, Boulder City is blossoming with the spirit of kindness and helping others.

Though it was just before the start of the season, the weather Saturday was definitely springlike as the Senior Center of Boulder City held its Rock, Roll & Stroll to help raise funds for its Meals on Wheels program.

While there was very little rocking, rolling or strolling, there was plenty of giving. Residents and businesses alike contributed to the event’s success, donating funds and services.

Perhaps one of the most touching contributions was by four young home-schooled girls, who ranged in age from 3-9. They set up shop as the Petit 4 Bakery, offering a variety of homemade sweet treats.

Having obtained donations to purchase the necessary ingredients, they were able to donate all the money they received that day to the cause. And plenty of people were in the giving spirit as they left their change on the table to be donated as well.

At the same time, Lend A Hand held its second annual caregivers fair, where locals were able to learn about services to make caregiving for the frail, disabled and elderly easier. While no money exchanged hands, that kind spirit of thinking of others was evident everywhere.

Just days earlier, I saw that same sentiment expressed with dozens of pizza. The Bunco Babes, a very informal group of women from Boulder City and Henderson who play the dice game once a month, had gathered at the Nevada State Veterans Home to serve pizza to the residents. The veterans who call the facility home were more than happy to receive the treat.

They impatiently called out for a slice of their favorite pie as the ladies offered sweet smiles and waited for staff to deliver the pizza so that no dietary restrictions were ignored.

“This is something special. I’m glad to participate,” said Jackie Brennan, one of the group’s newest members.

Not only does she enjoy the camaraderie of the ladies while playing bunco, she likes the idea they were able to help the veterans.

“My dad was a Marine. Anything we can do for the veterans, I will go for that.”

The ladies vote on who to help after gathering several hundred dollars, and will return to the veterans home next month with ice cream.

“I think this is wonderful,” said Joy Zelkwitz, who has been playing with the group for a couple of years. “Usually, if I win something, I donate it back.”

An example of a different kind of was seen out on the baseball field for the Eagles’ first home game of the season. They retired the jersey of Shane Patton, a member of the class of 2000 who gave his life protecting the country while serving as a Navy SEAL serving in Afghanistan.

Patton’s legacy also will be honored April 15 at the annual pub crawl that raises funds for scholarships.

In the coming weeks there will be many more examples of putting others first as Boulder City Hospital Foundation recognizes the giving spirit of Michael and Teresa Giroux at its annual Heart of the Community gala, the local Elks Lodge names a citizen of the year, and Emergency Aid of Boulder City, whose entire purpose is to help those in need, will present a new event in the community: a Mexican chip and dip competition.

As the season of renewal, rejuvenation and rebirth gets into full swing, you can be sure so will the local citizens. It’s just one of the many reasons the city is as beautiful as the flowers that bloom each spring.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.