Letters to the Editor

Willingness to keep lot open for parking appreciated

Since 1985 we have lived and run our business in Boulder City. We’ve raised children, employed 50-plus people, volunteered and remained committed to the downtown area. Our civic engagement is extensive, and we passionately care about Boulder City.

We visited City Hall on May 24 regarding the solar panel construction in the public parking lot next to 1100 Arizona St. Property owners were not notified by the city regarding the installation of solar panels or expected city use. This is unfortunate, requiring us to comment after the fact rather than in a collaborative style.

A city employee noted that the solar equipment and installation costs were donated, and the city will be recharging its electric vehicles in the lot. Using another parking area for city vehicles is not strategic thinking.

Why turn public parking — very rare in the business area — into another city-annexed lot? City vehicles recharging during business hours is detrimental to our community. These are prime spaces. Why not use the parking lot next to City Hall, as it is already set aside for city vehicles? Why impact municipal parking that is for employees and consumers visiting restaurants/services?

There is limited access to parking throughout the entire downtown area, and this is a critical location within walking distance. We requested them to clarify, rethink parking city vehicles and be transparent on future plans, especially important now with the bypass.

On June 7, Scott Hansen, public works director, reached out to us via email and phone calls, pursuant to our written request to the city/council. He apologized and clarified that the city will not use more than four spaces for electric cars, and the lot will remain open to the public for both electric and other vehicles.

He will personally monitor its use. Thank you, Scott.

Michael and Susan Stankovic

American Legion, auxiliary offer thanks for marking graves

American Legion Post 31 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 would like to thank those volunteers who came out May 27 to the Boulder City Municipal Cemetery for the grave decorating for the veterans who are buried there.

Thanks to Linda Robertshaw, David Mulligan, Dawn Walker, Dean Leas, Bob Wattenberger, Glenn Feyen, Doug McHan, Jeannie Smith, Mark Choste, Joe Rowe, Margie McCay, Lois Matthews, Ron Effertz, Valerie Chapman, Joanna Chapman, Lar Nelson, Brandon Senger, Theresa Pekarek, Joella Wisham, Van Wilber, Susan Fraley, Steve Spearman, Kiernan McManus, Joseph Macheod, Thomas Macheod, Michael Macheod, Kim Macheod, John Ottery, Bradon Steck, Selina Donnelly, Nicole Steck, Georgia McClain, Leo Garcia and Linda Trickey.

Thanks also to members of Cub Scout Pack No. 30: Chase Batemon, Riley Batemon, Mareve Batemon, Logan Berg, Kim Arden, Tom Arden, C.R. Day, Laura Borg, Logan Borg and Cameron Borg.

Linda Graham

President, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31

Future residents appreciate city’s many amenities, beauty

My husband and I currently live in Atlanta, Georgia, and have been on a longtime search for a city to call home once we retire. We looked in several states and many cities, but when we visited Boulder City we knew this was the city for us. We were looking for a city that was safe, interesting, fun and had lots of things to do. Boulder City is the perfect city for us.

We recently purchased a condo overlooking beautiful Lake Mead and plan on retiring there in about a year. My daughter and son-in-law moved from Atlanta to Boulder City to live in the condo and have also fallen in love with Boulder City.

You have a beautiful city, and we can’t wait until we are finally there and can enjoy all it has to offer.

Mary and Edward Mercker

Community support makes church fundraising dinner successful

Our church would like to acknowledge the community and thank the businesses of Boulder City that so generously supported our recent fundraising event, Loaves & Lobsters.

Albertsons donated a large wish list of their products for the dinner. Mike Pacini added his exceptional personality and DJ skills the entire evening. Papillon, Flightlinez Bootleg Canyon, Black Canyon River Adventures, the Chamber of Commerce and so many of our local merchants and individuals all donated generously to the silent auction and the door prize game.

All these local businesses greatly contributed to our overwhelming success, which helps us with our local ministries such as our after-school program, summer Bible school and Christmas in July for those in the long-term care unit at Boulder City Hospital.

Don’t let anyone tell you that Boulder City isn’t a wonderful place to live — the people here all make it that way. And by the way, plan on a third annual Loaves and Lobsters next May 12.

Boulder City United Methodist Church

Meeting, hearing candidates best way to make decision

I would like to thank the Boulder City Review and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce for the great job they did in holding the public forums so all the residents could see and hear the thoughts and visions of the candidates for Boulder City Council. And thank you to the candidates for doing a great job of answering and explaining their visions.

It gave all residents an opportunity to learn about the issues and the candidates firsthand so we could decide for ourselves who closest matched our individual visions.

Thank you to Milos for allowing the community to have a social gathering at the 2 Wheels Pub for another opportunity to visit with candidates ….

Thank you to “Fred” and “Wilma” for stopping to visit the Browder building and other hot spots in Boulder City on Friday evening. I always enjoy truly creative people who make lemonade from lemons. …

I was dismayed at the anonymous ads recently placed in the paper toward anyone with a different perspective on a candidate or issue. I attended many council and planning meetings over the past eight months and talked to all of the candidates. None of them said or suggest the derogatory comments/positions they are accused of. The negative ads and remarks came from supporters of candidates and issues and reflected those person’s or persons’ opinions ….

I had no objection to yes or no signage, but the inflammatory rhetoric signs on the Browder building are extremely offensive. To label all residents as racist, homophobic “cave people” is uncalled for.

I understand the building owner has a disagreement with the city. He had to know and approve of the signage and possibly donated to their cost when he gave permission to put them up. I saw he received an award for preserving the building. The award and any monies he received need to be returned before any demolition permit is granted.

Judy Dechaine

Tax reform needed to aid businesses

I had the opportunity last Friday to attend a round-table discussion on the need for permanent, comprehensive tax reform that will jump-start the nation’s economy and help Nevada’s small businesses flourish. Held at All In Aviation in Las Vegas, small-business owners detailed the onus our outdated tax code places on them as they work hard to grow and succeed in a competitive environment.

Many Nevadans would be surprised to hear that the last time the federal tax code was reformed was 1986. Since that time, it’s grown astronomically both in length and complexity, stifling economic growth and job creation.

Nevada’s small businesses need a simplified tax code that lowers the tax rate and moves the U.S. to a territorial tax system so that companies will not be taxed twice for income earned overseas. Fortunately, another attempt at reform is on the horizon as Congress appears ready to run with the tax reform ball. Let’s hope they don’t fumble before they reach the end zone.

Lorraine Marshall

Owner, Irenic Consulting Group LLC