Police Blotter

Aug. 15, 9:19 a.m.

A caller reported there were people fishing at the lower park, which was prohibited. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the people had left.

Aug. 15, 7:15 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone was driving a motorcycle up and down Del Prado Drive at high speeds.

Aug. 16, 4:12 a.m.

Officers responded to a call that an 18-wheeler hit some construction cones that then hit a man. The man was not injured by the cone.

Aug. 16, 9:06 a.m.

A caller reported that two people were on Cottonwood Street just past the corner and appeared to have passed out.

Aug. 16, 12:14 p.m.

A caller reported people, who he believed were unlicensed, were painting some condos, and he wanted the police to check it out.

Aug. 16, 1:54 p.m.

Officers received a report that several people were walking with their dogs off a leash.

Aug. 18 4:42 a.m.

A caller reported that a 53-foot semi went off the road and part of the truck was in the road.

Aug. 18, 9:08 a.m.

Someone called to speak to a sergeant regarding a confidential matter. The caller wanted to speak to the president of the United States on a private line and was then directed to the Secret Service.

Aug. 18, 6:47 p.m.

A man called the police and said there was a strong toxic smell coming from a house near him. He said it was an ongoing issue and thinks the smell could be coming from paint thinner of some kind. He wanted an officer to check it out. Upon investigation, the officer talked to a resident who said he painted antiques for work and had been painting a car fender that night.

Aug. 19 4:35 a.m.

Officers received a report that kids were outside of a man’s house. The man said he had heard the kids saying they sneaked someone into the house while his mother was out. Upon investigation, officers walked the entire perimeter and found no children.

Aug. 19, 4:55 p.m.

Officers observed someone driving left of center, and the passengers, who were hanging out of the windows, were not wearing seat belts.

Aug. 20, 2:56 p.m.

A National Park Service ranger called police and said he observed a man sitting outside of a fast food restaurant who said he was going to come back and shoot people. The ranger stayed until police arrived. Upon arrival, the subject made threats and was taken to Henderson. He was patted down, searched and no weapons were found.

Aug. 21, 4:48 a.m.

Officers received a report of dogs barking all the time. The caller was very irate and wanted something done. Upon investigation, officers did not see or hear the dog and determined the owners must have brought it inside.