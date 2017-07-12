Police Blotter

July 5, 1:23 a.m.

A caller reported that a dog in a backyard was howling and would not stop. Upon the officers’ arrival at the residence, there was no answer at the door.

July 5, 11:55 p.m.

Officers received a report that the tenant of a backyard apartment was yelling and banging on the walls. The landlord said the subject had been like this since going to the doctor a few days before. The subject would not answer the door when officers knocked on it. Upon entry, the officers found the subject to be disoriented, needing medical attention, and possibly intoxicated with spice. Officers handcuffed and transferred the subject to a medical stretcher.

July 5, 8 p.m.

Officers received a report of a house that appeared to be on fire. A minute later, the caller called back to cancel the report as a grill in the backyard was in use and there were people in the house. It was not on fire.

July 6, 12:46 a.m.

A caller reported that someone went by their house on a dirt bike and threw an unknown type of explosive that set the bushes on fire. The fire department responded to the call with the police department, and the fire was put out.

July 6, 10:52 a.m.

A person with an arrest warrant came into the lobby of police department. The warrant was confirmed.

July 6, 3:05 p.m.

Officers received a report from a man who said an unknown subject had loosened both front tires of his vehicle.

July 8, 11:35 a.m.

Officers received a report that there was a large amount of glass in the roadway. Upon arrival, a resident from the neighborhood showed up with a broom and helped officers clear the roadway.

July 9, 1:12 a.m.

Officers received a report that a car horn was going off and wouldn’t stop.

July 9, 3:40 p.m.

A caller reported that a man was burning weeds with a blow torch. The caller was afraid he would cause a fire.

July 9, 5:57 p.m.

A caller reported that there was hissing coming from under the couch and wanted someone to come look because it could be a snake. Upon arrival, no snake was found.

July 10, 1:08 p.m.

Officers responded to a traffic stop and discovered the car had four children in the back seat. One was in a car seat, and three were not. Several were sharing seat belts.

July 10, 3:54 p.m.

Officers received reports that a vehicle was on fire. Upon arrival, the car was engulfed in flames, and nobody was in or around the car. The fire department responded and put water the fire. Officers contacted Nevada Highway Patrol, which also arrived on the scene.

July 10, 8:18 p.m.

Officers stopped a woman who was driving while holding her cellphone in her right hand. The officer observed white ear buds going to the phone. She was also driving without any lights and did not agree with the citation the officer gave her.