Police Blotter

June 20, 8:20 a.m.

Officers received a report that a boat and trailer had been parked in front of a residence for more than four years. The resident had contacted the owner several times to move it. Officers put a 24-hour impound notice on the vehicles.

June 20, 2:40 p.m.

Officers received a report of burglary in which someone broke through the front door of a residence and took jewelry and a gun. The scene was cleared upon arrival.

June 20, 9:22 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone was in the desert trying to bury a camper. Upon arrival, they advised the person to not illegally dump and to dispose of garbage properly.

June 21, 4:57 p.m.

A caller reported that a man and woman who appeared to be homeless were in a verbal argument near the splash pad. A second caller said the two were yelling at each other, and the woman was wearing teal-colored clothing. The man was wearing black and had long hair.

June 22, 3:29 a.m.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, they determined it was a newspaper delivery person who was falling asleep in her car.

June 22, 9:36 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man was on the highway flipping cars off.

June 23, 12:23 a.m.

A caller reported that a woman had jumped out of a moving vehicle on U.S. Highway 95, and they couldn’t find her. The woman had been drinking and was wearing a black tank top and bathing suit. She had blue eyes and purple shoulder-length hair. Officers were able to locate the woman, who was alert, breathing and had a possible leg injury. Officers called an ambulance, and medical personnel determined she had no neck or back pain and did not lose consciousness, but she did have cuts on her lower extremities and was extremely drunk.

June 23, 12:30 p.m.

Sheep were reported to be down by the roadway.

June 23, 3:27 p.m.

Nevada Highway Patrol requested officers attempt to locate a man and woman who were involved in a domestic disturbance on the side of the highway. The man was wearing a black shirt and black pants, and the woman was wearing a red, white and blue swimsuit. He was apparently beating her and knocking her down. NHP was en route but coming from a distance. Upon arrival, officers detained one of the subjects.

June 23, 6:50 p.m.

A man called the police station and was irate that a store was refusing to give him a free cup of water. Upon arrival, officers found out that the store no longer gives out free tap water.

June 24, 1:58 p.m.

A caller reported that a handicapped man appeared to be flipping off and cursing at traffic. One vehicle had tried to turn around after, and the caller was afraid for the man.

June 24, 4:20 p.m.

Officers received a report from a man that someone had tried to get into his truck while it was parked at Bootleg Canyon. Whoever tried was unsuccessful, and more patrol in the area was requested.

June 24, 7:01 p.m.

Officers found two dogs chained up in a backyard without water or shelter. They attempted to make contact with the owners, but could not at first. They detained a woman after coming back to the house with bolt cutters to release the dogs. The dogs were impounded because of animal endangerment.

June 26, 7:58 a.m.

A woman called and reported that a rattlesnake was at her door. Officers captured the snake and released it in the desert. After which, they returned the ice chest it was contained in to the owner.