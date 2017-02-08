Police Blotter

Jan. 31, 6:33 a.m.

A woman called to report a phone scam and threats after a man called claiming that her son had been in an accident and rear-ended the man’s son. He threatened the woman, telling her that if she didn’t send money right away one of them would put a bullet in her son’s head.

Jan. 31, 5:28 p.m.

A caller complained that a neighbor was running a hot rod with no muffler, speeding in the neighborhood and doing burnouts.

Jan. 31, 8:18 p.m.

A caller reported arriving at home and finding the front door kicked in and the house ransacked. No witnesses were found, and no items were discovered missing.

Feb. 2, 5:24 p.m.

A caller reported three juveniles jumping on and off the roof of the old Mel’s Diner on Nevada Way. Officers found three 11-year-old children on the roof and warned them about trespassing.

Feb. 3, 8:38 a.m.

Police were alerted that there was a duffle bag containing a machine gun on the side of the road between Boulder City and the gun club.

Feb. 3, 11:35 p.m.

A driver who was pulled over for speeding was upset and complained that he had just been stopped by police in Arizona and been cited. He was cited for speeding in Boulder City as well.

Feb. 3, 4:01 p.m.

A man called to report his daughter missing, saying that she had fled the home after having her phone taken away as a disciplinary action and likely had gone to her mother’s house. The man claimed that he had custody of his daughter, but officers declined to enforce the custody agreement as it was merely a notarized handwritten agreement as opposed to anything from a court.

Feb. 4, 1:04 p.m.

A woman called to complain that a man in his 50s was traveling on a skateboard in the bike and travel lanes, impeding traffic, and that he had flipped her off when she honked her horn at him.

Feb. 4, 3:18 p.m.

A woman complained about multiple children jumping off of a roof onto a trampoline. The mother of the children that lived at the house was home and aware of the activities. She told police that the roof the children were jumping off of was on a shed that was only 3-4 feet higher than the trampoline. Officers asked the children to keep the noise down. The woman who made the complaint called back, distraught that the children had not stopped jumping off the shed, and officers explained the situation to her.