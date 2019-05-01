Letters to the editor, May 2

Help with service appreciated

I would like to take this chance to thank all those involved with the Boulder City Easter Sunrise Service 2019. It was such a joy to see all these wonderful folks gather to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and glorify his holy name.

There were the committee members, cross installation team, sound, production, musical performers, readers and leaders, all of whom gather in the dark waiting for the Son to rise. Thanks also to Albertsons for donating doughnuts and Starbucks for donating coffee. Boulder City is blessed to have so many willing hearts and hands. Special thanks to the hundreds who rose early in the morning to hear the word of God and celebrate the miracle of Easter.

Also, please remember that Easter falls on a different day each year, and so the time of the sunrise is always different. We like to start our service about 15 minutes before the sun comes up. We post the time in many different places and online. Just be sure to look for the correct year.

Again, thank you all.

Kathy Whitman and the Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council

Contributions may cause conflict

On Aug. 28, 2018, the city approved Bill 1829, an amended and restated franchise agreement between the city and Waste Logistics Nevada to extend the agreement through the 2031; the contract was not up for renewal. The contract is for $1.5 million a year. The city did not get other bids.

Is it lawful to vote to extend a contract to 2031 when it is not up for renewal and accept contributions? If not unlawful, is it unethical or just not the right thing to do? The only nay vote was by Councilman (Kiernan) McManus. City minutes (from) Aug. 28, 2018, page 8, paragraph 3, City Attorney Morris states, “Furthermore, it was not a common practice to go out to bid for a franchise agreement; there was a specific exemption under state statute.”

What exemption? If you are running for a city office and voting on issues, should you recuse yourself from the vote or not take contributions. Is this a conflict of interest? I have no problem with the garbage service; it is great and I understand (Steven) Kalish’s reasons.

Contributions from four companies owned by Steven Kalish (Boulder City Disposal, Boulder Disposal, OBR1 LLC and Waste Logistics) as reported by secretary of state to the following candidates, past and present:

Edgar Richard Shuman (Rich): $3,000 (2/22/15); $3,000 (6/1/15); $2,000 (3/5/19); total to date reported $8,000.

Margaret R. Levitt (Peggy): $4,000 (1/12/15); $3,000 (2/19/19); total to date reported $7,000.

Rodney S. Woodbury (Rod): $4,000 (1/12/15); $3,000 (3/15/19); total to date reported $7,000.

Candidates have received $22,000 in contributions from 2015 to date and may receive more as the campaign continues but will not be reported until after the election.

Judith Hoskins

Political campaigns bring unwanted elements to area

I have been reading in the paper and hearing on the news a lot about the Clark County syphilis ranking. I think I have figured out why it is happening. It’s all the politicians coming to Las Vegas running for president. We cannot have all of them here without catching something.

Jack Johns