RR Pass travel centers sold

Calling it a “win-win” for everyone, Joseph DeSimone, founder of DeSimone Gaming and owner of Railroad Pass Casino, told the Review late last week that both the travel centers on his property have been sold.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It’s anticipated that the travel center next to Railroad Pass Casino will be branded TA while the new center will run under the Petro name.

A company that “has a relationship” with Travel Centers of America recently signed on the dotted line to buy the travel center next to the casino, which will operate under the brand name of TA, as well as the one that officially opened earlier this summer, which will become Petro.

“This group is going to bring a lot of commerce and industry into Boulder City and Henderson,” DeSimone said. “We were doing great at both travel centers but because the financial aspects of the deal were favorable to my company and team members, the time seemed right.”

He said the deal took place over the last couple of months. And despite it being a good business deal, he said it was still something he had to think hard about.

“It was a tough decision but these are good people and we’ll have a strategic alliance to ensure the properties are maintained the way they were when I owned everything, which will include co-marketing and cooperating at a high level,” he said.

“If they’re able to bring more trucks in, that will equate to success for me, too. From what I understand, they really liked the prospects of the new travel center.”

He said the new owner has begun subtle changes but noted that Sonic and Dunkin Donuts will remain at the new center. He also said those who wished to stay employed at the travel centers were allowed to do so.

DeSimone said the travel centers are expected to bring in even more truck drivers and travelers because of the name brands. He says that equates to more customers in the casino as well as the Bullet Train Restaurant, and the Holiday Inn Express and Ramada hotels, all of which he owns. He wanted to ensure that people know those properties will not be changing ownership.

“These are still firmly in my hands and will be for a long time to come,” he said.