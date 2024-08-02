86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

RR Pass travel centers sold

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It’s anticipated that the travel center next to Railroad Pass C ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It’s anticipated that the travel center next to Railroad Pass Casino will be branded TA while the new center will run under the Petro name.
More Stories
Clark County School District image Beginning this school year, all junior high and high school ...
Cell phone pouches required
Council weighing critcal labor shortage option
Courtesy photo Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
BCPD address rising impaired-driving cases
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The hangar from the original Boulder City Airport is today used a ...
Commission moves to address old hangar
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 1, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

Calling it a “win-win” for everyone, Joseph DeSimone, founder of DeSimone Gaming and owner of Railroad Pass Casino, told the Review late last week that both the travel centers on his property have been sold.

A company that “has a relationship” with Travel Centers of America recently signed on the dotted line to buy the travel center next to the casino, which will operate under the brand name of TA, as well as the one that officially opened earlier this summer, which will become Petro.

“This group is going to bring a lot of commerce and industry into Boulder City and Henderson,” DeSimone said. “We were doing great at both travel centers but because the financial aspects of the deal were favorable to my company and team members, the time seemed right.”

He said the deal took place over the last couple of months. And despite it being a good business deal, he said it was still something he had to think hard about.

“It was a tough decision but these are good people and we’ll have a strategic alliance to ensure the properties are maintained the way they were when I owned everything, which will include co-marketing and cooperating at a high level,” he said.

“If they’re able to bring more trucks in, that will equate to success for me, too. From what I understand, they really liked the prospects of the new travel center.”

He said the new owner has begun subtle changes but noted that Sonic and Dunkin Donuts will remain at the new center. He also said those who wished to stay employed at the travel centers were allowed to do so.

DeSimone said the travel centers are expected to bring in even more truck drivers and travelers because of the name brands. He says that equates to more customers in the casino as well as the Bullet Train Restaurant, and the Holiday Inn Express and Ramada hotels, all of which he owns. He wanted to ensure that people know those properties will not be changing ownership.

“These are still firmly in my hands and will be for a long time to come,” he said.

THE LATEST
Clark County School District image Beginning this school year, all junior high and high school ...
Cell phone pouches required
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With the 2024-25 school year set to start later this month, two new initiatives by the Clark County School District are receiving mixed reviews.

Council weighing critcal labor shortage option
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When it comes to hiring high-level city employees, small communities including Boulder City are at a distinct disadvantage. Actually a few of them.

Courtesy photo Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
BCPD address rising impaired-driving cases
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Is it legal marijuana or just people thinking they can have one more cocktail for the road that’s too blame?

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The hangar from the original Boulder City Airport is today used a ...
Commission moves to address old hangar
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Driving into Boulder City it’s very easy to pass a piece of Southern Nevada history without even seeing it.

bcr default image
LMNRA announces Government Wash restrictions
Special to the Boulder City Review

The National Park Service is closing the Government Wash portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area to motor vehicle access and overnight camping beginning Aug. 1.

Photo courtesy Angelica Moorhead Angelica (Gomez) Moorhead, right, is joined by her twin, Anton ...
Seeing double: Life as, or with, twins
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Being that it’s not an official holiday, few may know that Aug. 3 is National Twins Day. But for a trio of Boulder City residents, they definitely know a thing or two about twins.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City United Methodist Church was seeking a master pla ...
Planning Commission denies church housing project
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Despite agreeing that there is a need in town for affordable senior housing, the majority of those on the Boulder City Planning Commission did not feel the location of a proposed multi-family complex was appropriate based upon current zoning and a previous agreement.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review State-mandated turf removal at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course ...
Unpacking the golf course deturfing issue
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course opened in 1973, it was a kind of golden age for golf as a suburban pastime.

(Photo courtesy of Cokie Booth) Cokie Booth poses with two of her four dogs as a City Council c ...
Fancier permits now available through city
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The long-contentious issue of allowing people to get a permit to keep more than three dogs and cats in their homes came to an end as the permit process opened up this week.