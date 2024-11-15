Note to readers: BC Review office to close Nov. 22
After 15 years in the Boulder City Downtown Mall (Old Town Mall), the Boulder City Review will close its office effective Nov. 22.
Beginning Nov. 25, the BCR’s three-man staff of General Manager/Advertising Manager Cal Crane, Editor Ron Eland and staff reporter Bill Evans will work remotely while serving readers and advertisers.
The move-out will change phone numbers for staff members (see ad in today’s edition). Our email addresses will not change. Beginning today (Nov. 14), the new phone numbers are:
Cal Crane: 702-383-4647
Ccrane@bouldercityreview.com
Ron Eland: 702-383-0382
reland@bouldercityreview.com
Bill Evans: 702-383-0389
wevans@bouldercityreview.com
For news inquiries, the best way to reach Eland or Evans is by email.