First-ever NYE event set to ring in new year

10…9…8…7…6

For those who are used to ringing in the new year by watching the ball drop in New York on television, attending a party or braving the crowds on the Las Vegas Strip, there is now an alternative in Boulder City.

Boulder City Main Street is hosting a free New Year’s Eve block party on Jan. 31 beginning at 7 p.m. downtown on Nevada Way between Wyoming and Arizona streets. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s vintage attire.

Families are welcome from 7-9 p.m. But the party is adults only (21 and older) from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Danielle Stemmer, who is one of three consultants for Boulder City Main Street, along with Amber Cunningham and Michelle Caven, explained how this event came about.

“The New Year’s Eve Block Party was born out of a shared vision to create a unique and memorable way for the community and visitors to celebrate the arrival of the new year together,” she said. “The idea stemmed from a desire to strengthen community connections, support local businesses, and showcase the charm of the Historic District in downtown Boulder City.”

She said things are coming along well with less than a week to go.

“We’ve been working closely with local businesses, the city, and community partners to finalize the activities, entertainment, and logistics,” she said. “The excitement is building, and we’re assured it will be a memorable and successful celebration for everyone involved.”

For those who are not familiar with this fairly new organization, Stemmer said Boulder City Main Street is a community-driven organization that’s part of the larger national network, Main Street America, which is dedicated to revitalizing historic downtown districts across the country.

“Our mission focuses on preserving the unique character of Boulder City’s historic district while supporting local businesses and enhancing the overall vitality of the area,” she said. They follow the Main Street Four Pillars approach - organization, promotion, design, and economic vitality - to guide our efforts in revitalizing the downtown, fostering community engagement, and creating a vibrant space that celebrates the city’s rich history and small-town charm.

“The response from residents and business owners has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said of the event. “Residents are excited to have a safe, family-friendly celebration right here in Boulder City, while business owners are enthusiastic about the opportunity to showcase their offerings and benefit from the increased foot traffic. Everyone is looking forward to coming together for a memorable event that highlights the vibrant atmosphere of the historic district.”

Stemmer acknowledged that as with any first-time event, there’s been a bit of trial and error along the way. They’ve learned a lot during the planning process, from logistics and scheduling to coordinating with vendors and partners.

“Each challenge has been an opportunity to refine our approach and ensure we’re creating the best possible experience for everyone,” she said. “The lessons we’re learning now will not only make this year’s event successful but will also lay the groundwork for an even smoother process in the future.”

For more information on the event or the organization, visit mainstreetbouldercity.com