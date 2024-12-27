42°F
First-ever NYE event set to ring in new year

The BC on Radar Mountain, seen here about two hours into its repainting Saturday, has been in t ...
A look back at 2024 (Part 1)
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Max Hughes reads to an attentive cat last Friday at the ...
Kids, shelter pets help one another
Courtesy photo Once and future municipal judge, Victor Miller
Meet the ‘new’ judge
An American flag was placed at one of the gravesites along with a wreath.
Honoring heroes during the holidays
By Boulder City Hospital
December 26, 2024 - 5:35 pm
 

10…9…8…7…6

For those who are used to ringing in the new year by watching the ball drop in New York on television, attending a party or braving the crowds on the Las Vegas Strip, there is now an alternative in Boulder City.

Boulder City Main Street is hosting a free New Year’s Eve block party on Jan. 31 beginning at 7 p.m. downtown on Nevada Way between Wyoming and Arizona streets. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s vintage attire.

Families are welcome from 7-9 p.m. But the party is adults only (21 and older) from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Danielle Stemmer, who is one of three consultants for Boulder City Main Street, along with Amber Cunningham and Michelle Caven, explained how this event came about.

“The New Year’s Eve Block Party was born out of a shared vision to create a unique and memorable way for the community and visitors to celebrate the arrival of the new year together,” she said. “The idea stemmed from a desire to strengthen community connections, support local businesses, and showcase the charm of the Historic District in downtown Boulder City.”

She said things are coming along well with less than a week to go.

“We’ve been working closely with local businesses, the city, and community partners to finalize the activities, entertainment, and logistics,” she said. “The excitement is building, and we’re assured it will be a memorable and successful celebration for everyone involved.”

For those who are not familiar with this fairly new organization, Stemmer said Boulder City Main Street is a community-driven organization that’s part of the larger national network, Main Street America, which is dedicated to revitalizing historic downtown districts across the country.

“Our mission focuses on preserving the unique character of Boulder City’s historic district while supporting local businesses and enhancing the overall vitality of the area,” she said. They follow the Main Street Four Pillars approach - organization, promotion, design, and economic vitality - to guide our efforts in revitalizing the downtown, fostering community engagement, and creating a vibrant space that celebrates the city’s rich history and small-town charm.

“The response from residents and business owners has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said of the event. “Residents are excited to have a safe, family-friendly celebration right here in Boulder City, while business owners are enthusiastic about the opportunity to showcase their offerings and benefit from the increased foot traffic. Everyone is looking forward to coming together for a memorable event that highlights the vibrant atmosphere of the historic district.”

Stemmer acknowledged that as with any first-time event, there’s been a bit of trial and error along the way. They’ve learned a lot during the planning process, from logistics and scheduling to coordinating with vendors and partners.

“Each challenge has been an opportunity to refine our approach and ensure we’re creating the best possible experience for everyone,” she said. “The lessons we’re learning now will not only make this year’s event successful but will also lay the groundwork for an even smoother process in the future.”

For more information on the event or the organization, visit mainstreetbouldercity.com

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note — With 2024 coming to a close, here is a look back at the first six months of the year. July-December will appear in next week’s edition.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Among the chaos of a dozen barking dogs, all vying for the attention of those in the room, several children attempted to read to them late last week.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If that person overseeing hearings of the Boulder City Municipal Court looks familiar come Jan. 7, there is a good reason for that.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Members of the Garrett Junior High hydroponics class po ...
Garrett’s gardening gurus
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

There’s a good chance that waiting under the tree on Christmas morning for several Garrett Junior High students will be at-home hydroponic kits.

bcr default image
Council votes to approve $3M in spending
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In their meeting of Dec. 10, the city council approved well over $3 million in spending in a single vote.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review As CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Jill Rowland Laga ...
Rowland Lagan honored with city award
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past quarter-century, Jill Rowland Lagan has gone above and beyond to help promote Boulder City and its businesses as CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Hundreds turned out for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree, which is hosted by the Bould ...
Christmas came early to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

This past weekend, thousands turned out for a vanity of holiday events in Boulder City including the Luminaria, lighting of the Christmas House and community tree, Doodlebug Bazaar and Santa’s Electric Light Parade.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Around 100 invited guests attended the official groundbreaking la ...
State breaks ground on new railroad museum
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A lot has changed about Boulder City since it was founded nearly a century ago but one thing has remained a constant: The lot on the northwest corner of Buchanan and Boulder City Parkway has always been vacant. But that is about to change as ground was broken on Friday for a long-awaited expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum that is slated to open on that corner in the summer of 2026.

bcr default image
Leafy Latitude gets their liquor license
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It took more than a year, but the owners of the Leafy Latitude cigar bar on Nevada Way finally got their liquor license approved last week.