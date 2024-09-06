Fire destroys transformer

Last Thursday night, a large plume of smoke could easily be seen, not only in Boulder City, but Henderson residents reported seeing it as well.

The day following the transformer fire, the blaze was out and all that was left was the burned-out shell.

Boulder City police closed access to the public near the end of Buchanan Boulevard just past the Southern Nevada Veterans' Cemetery. Nearly 30 people had gathered in that area to witness the fire.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interstate-11 remained open while a transformer burned just south of it last Thursday evening. There were no reports of injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m., crews responded to the Western Area Power Administration Mead Substation, on the south side of Interstate-11, for a transformer fire. The interstate was not closed during the fire.

According to the Boulder City Fire Department, it took approximately 4 1/2 hours to “successfully de-energize and ground the transformer bank and the surrounding areas, which allowed safe firefighting operations.”

Efforts to cool the transformer continued through the night. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. WAPA is in charge of the investigation.

BCFD said damage was isolated to a single transformer that exploded and the immediate surrounding wires. No other damage was noted to the surrounding transformers and buildings and there were no reports of injuries.

Arriving to assist BCFD with the blaze was Henderson Fire Department, Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Boulder City Police Department, Community Ambulance, and Nevada Department of Transportation.