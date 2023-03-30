45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
City Government

What are Boulder City’s wastewater reuse plans? Public meeting shares options

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 29, 2023 - 5:25 pm
 
A view of the current wastewater treatment plant. (Photo courtesy of Boulder City)
A view of the current wastewater treatment plant. (Photo courtesy of Boulder City)

The public is invited to come out to hear more regarding a topic many may not be familiar with — wastewater.

A city staff-led discussion will take place on Tuesday, April 4, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Earlier this month the Southern Nevada Water Authority shared four options for wastewater reuse. The Boulder City Council narrowed those options down to the following:

· Direct reused water to irrigate city golf courses and parks as well as to industrial use.

· Return to Lake Mead via a recharge well.

Boulder City Utility Manager Joe Stubitz said Tuesday that staff plans to discuss the pros and cons of each of the two options remaining on the table, which includes the cost to residents.

The discussion also may clear the air in terms of the perception many have in regard to the city’s wastewater program.

“Many residents believe their water is going back to Lake Mead, or that we don’t use enough to make a difference,” Stubitz said. “Last year, more than 300 million gallons of wastewater was sent to the evaporation ponds. We have already noted a decrease in effluent with indoor conservation efforts, but this emergency requires action by all Southern Nevada communities.”

The information from the discussion will be gathered and presented to council at a date to be determined.

“We expect the feasibility studies requested by Council to take six months to a year to complete,” he said. “Once all of that is gathered, staff will share that information with Council and the community.”

During that March 14 meeting, Southern Nevada Water Authority Deputy General Manager of Engineering Doa Ross said 100% of Boulder City’s water use is labeled “consumptive,” meaning it cannot be reused.

“Every gallon we deliver to Boulder City never goes back to the river, so every gallon is a gallon permanently lost to the river,” Ross said about the city’s current water use.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Boulder City Council heard multiple options for returning wastewater to Lake Mead in its me ...
Boulder City Council reviews city officials’ performance
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City Council met in a special session Tuesday to hear presentations from the city manager, city attorney and city clerk and then to issue official performance reviews.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The annual Big Clean event will return to the parking lot of Brav ...
Annual recycling event returns
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a goal to “recycle, repurpose, renew,” the annual Big Clean event will return to Boulder City on March 25.

(Boulder City file photo) City Council approved a $165,000 settlement with former City Clerk Lo ...
Council settles with former city clerk
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A settlement for $165,000 for former City Clerk Lorene Krumm was approved by City Council during its Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting.

(Boulder City file photo) Top Dollar Entertainment is proposing to put its Elite RV resort near ...
RV resort plan founders
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council declined Tuesday, Feb. 28, to move forward with direct negotiations with the developer for a proposed luxury recreational vehicle resort on 76 acres of land sandwiched between the airport and Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Fire Department recently received accredited ...
Fire department receives international accreditation
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department has received accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Chief William Gray of the Boulder City Fire Department recentl ...
Fire chief feted by national group
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Chief William Gray was recently recognized by a national organization for his efforts in accreditation and credentialing.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Aquatic Coordinator Cheree Brennan has been running the pool f ...
Aquatic future hinges on Tract 350 sale
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city-owned pool is a popular facility, serving nearly 28,000 patrons each year. It is also old and in need of repair.