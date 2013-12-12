New project to enlighten park visitors about bighorn sheep

Boulder City and Nevada Department of Wildlife are teaming up to educate Hemenway Park visitors about the local wildlife.

Boulder City and Nevada Department of Wildlife are teaming up to educate Hemenway Park visitors about the local wildlife.

The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday that will allow the wildlife department to develop educational opportunities at the park, first in the form of informative signage.

Three to six signs are planned, providing information about bighorn sheep, their habitat, human impacts, park and wildlife rules and other wildlife information.

The city plans to install the signs once they are constructed.

“NDOW believes this is a win-win for us all,” Jennifer Waithman, wildlife department conservation wildlife educator, told the council.

Waithman said the park is a popular sheep-viewing location for both tourists and locals who may not know the important role Boulder City sheep play in NDOW’s efforts to repopulate herds in other areas.

“We have a great opportunity with this interpretive project to provide a better learning environment for everyone,” she said.

Waithman said the wildlife department is planning to have the panels installed by the summer.

Additionally, she said the wildlife department also would like to have staff at the park during the summer months to answer questions.