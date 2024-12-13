38°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Christmas came early to Boulder City

Hundreds turned out for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree, which is hosted by the Bould ...
Hundreds turned out for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree, which is hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the city of Boulder City. It was just one of many holiday events over the weekend.
Santa takes a moment to listen to a young girl’s Christmas wish.
Santa takes a moment to listen to a young girl’s Christmas wish.
Something new this year was a snow-making machine (suds) attached to the tree. It began snowing ...
Something new this year was a snow-making machine (suds) attached to the tree. It began snowing as members of the BCHS choir sang “Let it Snow.”
With the help of Jingle Cat, the Christmas Tree at Frank Crowe Park was officially lit Friday n ...
With the help of Jingle Cat, the Christmas Tree at Frank Crowe Park was officially lit Friday night.
Emcee Joe Stubitz talks with this year’s Little Miss and Mr. Boulder City, Emily Steinman and ...
Emcee Joe Stubitz talks with this year’s Little Miss and Mr. Boulder City, Emily Steinman and Hunter Datthyn.
With the flip of a switch, this year’s community Christmas Tree is now lit and can be en ...
With the flip of a switch, this year’s community Christmas Tree is now lit and can be enjoyed by passers-by throughout the holiday.
The lighting of the Christmas House on Fifth Street has become a tradition for many families ov ...
The lighting of the Christmas House on Fifth Street has become a tradition for many families over the past two decades.
Prior to the parade, the 49th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar showcased vendors selling a variety ...
Prior to the parade, the 49th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar showcased vendors selling a variety of items perfect for gifts.
Per tradition, the man of the hour is always the last float in the parade, after flying in from ...
Per tradition, the man of the hour is always the last float in the parade, after flying in from the North Pole.
Boulder City RV brought their own snow Saturday night.
Boulder City RV brought their own snow Saturday night.
Members of the Boulder City Elks Club were in full spirit.
Members of the Boulder City Elks Club were in full spirit.
Employees from the National Park Service were providing free s’mores for hungry parade-goers.
Employees from the National Park Service were providing free s’mores for hungry parade-goers.
The BCHS marching band helped kick off the parade with a variety of Christmas favorites.
The BCHS marching band helped kick off the parade with a variety of Christmas favorites.
Photo courtesy Chuck Lennon The 39th annual Luminaria found a new home this year at the Elaine ...
Photo courtesy Chuck Lennon The 39th annual Luminaria found a new home this year at the Elaine K. Smith Building and drew an appreciative crowd last Thursday. The event was sponsored by the Boulder City United Methodist Church.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Around 100 invited guests attended the official groundbreaking la ...
State breaks ground on new railroad museum
bcr default image
Leafy Latitude gets their liquor license
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A recent meeting about the BoR xeriscape project was supposed to ...
Residents grill BoR rep about xeriscape
Courtesy photo Rose Ann Rabiola Miele and Deb Finnegan donned their favorite turkey outfits rec ...
The joy of giving on Christmas
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 12, 2024 - 5:11 pm
 

This past weekend, thousands turned out for a vanity of holiday events in Boulder City including the Luminaria, lighting of the Christmas House and community tree, Doodlebug Bazaar and Santa’s Electric Light Parade.

^

Photos by Ron Eland Boulder City Review

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Around 100 invited guests attended the official groundbreaking la ...
State breaks ground on new railroad museum
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A lot has changed about Boulder City since it was founded nearly a century ago but one thing has remained a constant: The lot on the northwest corner of Buchanan and Boulder City Parkway has always been vacant. But that is about to change as ground was broken on Friday for a long-awaited expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum that is slated to open on that corner in the summer of 2026.

bcr default image
Leafy Latitude gets their liquor license
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It took more than a year, but the owners of the Leafy Latitude cigar bar on Nevada Way finally got their liquor license approved last week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A recent meeting about the BoR xeriscape project was supposed to ...
Residents grill BoR rep about xeriscape
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Vernon Cunningham, deputy public affairs director for the Bureau of Reclamation Lower Colorado Basin Region, was at last week’s meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission to make a presentation about proposed signage at the site of the bureau’s headquarters at the top of Park Street.

Courtesy photo Rose Ann Rabiola Miele and Deb Finnegan donned their favorite turkey outfits rec ...
The joy of giving on Christmas
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Christmas is a day about giving to others, gathering with friends and family and enjoying a turkey or ham dinner with all the traditional sides.

Photo courtesy St. Jude’s This Saturday, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will be transformed ...
Night of Lights at St. Jude’s Saturday
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If you didn’t get your fill of holiday cheer this past weekend thanks to a variety of events held in Boulder City, you can do so this Saturday.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hundreds of family members and friends filled the BCHS auditorium ...
Sounds of the season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

During Tuesday’s winter concert, students from both Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School performed a variety of songs, which included holiday favorites. The schools performed individually but at the end, they collaborated on a trio of fan favorites.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo
Milo Hurst, longtime business owner, dies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of downtown Boulder City, Milo Hurst.

Photo courtesy 21 Sunflower Photography Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as the newest member o ...
Ashurst ready to take seat on council
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In less than a week, Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as Boulder City’s newest council member. And she’s ready and eager to do so.

bcr default image
Council denies solar lease extension request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Politicians flip-flopping in their position on a specific issue is not at all uncommon. But a 180-degree reversal in the course of less than 20 minutes may be some kind of record.