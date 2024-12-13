Christmas came early to Boulder City

Hundreds turned out for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree, which is hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the city of Boulder City. It was just one of many holiday events over the weekend.

Santa takes a moment to listen to a young girl’s Christmas wish.

Something new this year was a snow-making machine (suds) attached to the tree. It began snowing as members of the BCHS choir sang “Let it Snow.”

With the help of Jingle Cat, the Christmas Tree at Frank Crowe Park was officially lit Friday night.

Emcee Joe Stubitz talks with this year’s Little Miss and Mr. Boulder City, Emily Steinman and Hunter Datthyn.

With the flip of a switch, this year’s community Christmas Tree is now lit and can be enjoyed by passers-by throughout the holiday.

The lighting of the Christmas House on Fifth Street has become a tradition for many families over the past two decades.

Prior to the parade, the 49th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar showcased vendors selling a variety of items perfect for gifts.

Per tradition, the man of the hour is always the last float in the parade, after flying in from the North Pole.

Boulder City RV brought their own snow Saturday night.

Members of the Boulder City Elks Club were in full spirit.

Employees from the National Park Service were providing free s’mores for hungry parade-goers.

The BCHS marching band helped kick off the parade with a variety of Christmas favorites.