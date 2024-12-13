Christmas came early to Boulder City
This past weekend, thousands turned out for a vanity of holiday events in Boulder City including the Luminaria, lighting of the Christmas House and community tree, Doodlebug Bazaar and Santa’s Electric Light Parade.
Photos by Ron Eland Boulder City Review