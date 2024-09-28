Art in the Park celebrates 60th anniversary

Now in its 60th year, Art in the Park has become one of Boulder City’s most popular events and shows no signs of slowing down.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file In addition to the hundreds of artists, attendees at the Art in the Park can also choose to get something to eat or drink from a variety of food trucks.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file Tens of thousands of people come to Boulder City for the annual Art in the Park. The event helps kick off the city's busy fall/holiday schedule of community events.

As one of the events that officially kicks off the fall and winter event season in Boulder City, it’s been a favorite of artists and art lovers from not just Nevada, but from many neighboring states including Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be spread throughout Bicentennial, South Escalante, North Escalante and Wilbur Square parks.

“Things are going very well with this year’s Art in the Park,” Wendy Adams, director of the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, which hosts the event, said last week. “We’re extremely excited about the enthusiasm of artists from previous years who are returning to the festival this year. In addition, we have attracted many new artists who applied as a result of “word of mouth” promotion. With this being our 60th year, it appears that we will exceed the number of participants in previous years.”

Adams said that at this point, approximately 330 vendors are registered.

In terms of its lasting popularity, Adams said, “I believe it has a lot to do with the fact that the offerings at Art in the Park are handmade, hand-crafted, high-quality items on display in a family-friendly and fun environment. Patrons who come from near and far can spend a wonderful weekend in a place where they find items that you typically won’t find at the retail level. More importantly, while shopping, enjoying the food and entertainment, they feel safe.”

Speaking of patrons, Art in the Park brings in an estimated 85,000 – 100,000 people over the course of the two-day festival, she said.

In order to help pull off an event of that size, Adams said it would be impossible without the volunteers who turn out each year.

“Clearly, we would not be able to achieve the level of success Art in the Park has enjoyed for 60 years without the support and hard work of our volunteers,” she said. “Our volunteer pool is a combination of local students, members of organizations, and individuals who enjoy giving back to their community, and we are so very grateful to all of our volunteers for their continued support and commitment to Art in the Park.”

The funds raised through the Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s Art in the Park event support the ongoing needs of Boulder City Hospital, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization. It’s the only critical access hospital in Nevada not supported by a taxing district, mining dollars, or a larger corporate health system.

For more information, visit artinthepark.org or to volunteer, email foundation@bchnv.org.

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review.