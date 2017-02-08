Letters to the Editor

Workshop limited ability to express true opinion

In Max Lancaster’s article of Jan 30, “Planning workshop erupts as residents voice displeasure with proposed development,” Lancaster failed to list a key point about why I was upset at the residential workshop.

Each person attending the residential workshop was given three red stickers which could be placed on an individual parcel that was being displayed. A red dot represented a personal rejection of a given parcel for inclusion in the proposed 2017 land management plan (the green dots represented acceptance of a given particular parcel).

I came to the workshop to express a personal opinion to reject all seven of Randy Schams’ requests, which, under the “dots” protocol, required me to have seven red dots for the seven different parcels.

I also wanted to reject just one city residential request (city residential request No. 3). But city residential request No. 3 was presented at the workshop as five different parcels, not just one parcel. So I needed an additional five red dots to express my opinion. But since I was given only three red dots of rejection, it was impossible to express my opinion.

Everyone else at the workshop was in the same boat. If one wished to reject three or less parcels, one could express his opinion, otherwise it was impossible. With each person getting only three red dots, we were all playing a rigged game.

I would also like to comment on this quote by Schams, “The city needs more people even if they disagree (with me).” Personally, I am not for no growth; I am for controlled growth, which means I accept the idea of more people living in Boulder City. But I want residential growth contained in certain areas of Boulder City and not allowed in other areas. I want to be able to give my opinion about what parcels designated as residential are to be included in the 2017 land management plan and what parcels are excluded. So far, the city has denied me a forum for expressing my opinion.

Tom Clements

Additional support needed for Meals on Wheels program

Recently, our City Council passed a resolution supporting an increase in funds for the Meals on Wheels program. Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt also attended and spoke in support of Meals on Wheels at a Nevadans for the Common Good action meeting in Henderson last week. We commend and thank our council members for their leadership and support of this important issue.

We encourage all readers of the Boulder City Review to contact your state senator and assembly person, Sen. Joe Hardy and Rep. Melissa Woodbury, to ask them to also support an increase in funding for Meals on Wheels during this legislative session with their votes.

Thank you.

Jenifer Jefferies

on behalf of the Boulder City Cluster of Nevadans for the Common Good

Compromise, reason necessary for city, its residents

How unfortunate that contention has once again raised its ugly head right here in Boulder City. I have read with interest the letters to the editor and articles in the Boulder City Review the past few months. It was so refreshing to read the letter for Ann Langevin this past week: a positive letter with a voice of reason.

If I understood correctly, Ann is saying there has got to be a way to retain the historic nature of our town while also supporting essential controlled growth. Thank you, Ann. I choose to stand with you and others who feel as you do.

I choose to stand with people who do not feel that City Hall is the enemy, but want to work with them to solve difficult issues.

I choose to stand with people who truly understand the word tolerance — that other’s opinions, beliefs and rights are every bit as valid as their own.

I choose to stand with people who recognize that compromise is imperative and possible in solving difficult issues.

I choose to stand with people who don’t demean others by attacking their faith, families and character.

I choose to stand with people who base their facts on truth.

I choose to stand with people who look for the good and who are not “watchdogs” always looking for the bad.

I choose to stand with people who want to keep Boulder City a vibrant, family-oriented city — clean, green and peaceful.

Susan Johnson

Fifth-grader requests information about Nevada for school project

Hello. My name is Emily S. I am a fifth-grade student at Harlan Intermediate School in Harlan, Iowa. My class is studying the geography and history of the United States. I am excited to learn more about your beautiful state of Nevada. I would really appreciate if it you would send me pictures, postcards or information on your wonderful state.

My awesome teacher, Mrs. Newlin, would like a car license plate, if possible, for a teacher project.

I really appreciate your time and look forward to learning more about Nevada. Please send things to me in care of Harlan Intermediate School, 1401 19th St., Harlan, Iowa, 51537.

Thank you.

Emily S.